LSU Football vs. Texas A&M: Tigers Release Uniform Combination for Week 9
No. 8 LSU (6-1, 3-0) will hit the road to College Station for a Week 9 SEC clash against the Texas A&M Aggies with significant postseason implications on the line.
For Brian Kelly and the Tigers, they're clicking on all cylinders heading into the matchup this weekend after back-to-back SEC wins over Ole Miss and Arkansas.
The program is finding "complementary football" with production on both sides of the ball.
Kelly gave credit to LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker for the work he's done to build up the Tigers' defense through seven games with the unit trending in the right direction.
"Clearly, there's a connection there through belief, trust and the ability to build relationships with the players that fosters that," Kelly said. "Relationships require time and Blake puts in the time with them. He's around the building all the time, during the summer he's around here. He takes to build the relationships with the players. "You can't just show up on Saturday and go 'hey I'd like you to do these things for me.' It's the time he puts in and because of that he's built really good relationships and he's doing it on trust."
A look into the game information, SEC standings, uniform combinations and SEC slate for Week 9:
No. 8 LSU Tigers at No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 26
- Venue: Kyle Field
- TV Channel: ABC Network
The SEC Standings Through Week 8:
- Texas A&M Aggies (6-1, 4-0)
- LSU Tigers (6-1, 3-0)
- Georgia Bulldogs (6-1, 4-1)
- Tennessee Volunteers (6-1, 3-1)
- Missouri Tigers (6-1, 2-1)
- Texas Longhorns (6-1, 2-1)
- Vanderbilt Commodores (5-2, 2-1)
- Alabama Crimson Tide (5-2, 2-2)
- Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3, 2-2)
- Florida Gators (3-2, 1-1)
- South Carolina Gamecocks (4-3, 2-3)
- Ole Miss Rebels (5-2, 1-2)
- Oklahoma Sooners (4-3, 1-3)
- Kentucky Wildcats (3-4, 1-4)
- Auburn Tigers (2-5, 0-4)
- Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-6, 0-4)
The Uniform Combinations:
LSU will roll out the "All White" uniform combination once again. After wearing the alternate uniform in Week 8 at Arkansas, the program will suit up in them once again in College Station on Saturday night.
Texas A&M will debut their "All Black" uniforms on Saturday night; giving the Week 9 SEC showdown a different look from both programs in the Lone Star State.
The Ticket Prices: LSU vs. Texas A&M
Cheapest Ticket Price: $240.00
Most Expensive Ticket Price: $4,301.00
(Both ticket price numbers are according to On3 Sports.)
It's a loaded SEC slate in Week 9 with a number of matchups to keep tabs on with postseason implications on the line.
The Week 9 SEC Slate
Oklahoma Sooners at No. 18 Ole Miss Rebels
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 26
- Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN Networks
Arkansas Razorbacks at Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Time: 12:45 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 26
- Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field
- TV Channel: SEC Network
No. 1 Texas Longhorns at Vanderbilt Commodores
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 26
- Venue: FirstBank Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN Networks
No. 19 Missouri Tigers at No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 26
- Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN Networks
Auburn Tigers at Kentucky Wildcats
- Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 26
- Venue: Kroger Field
- TV Channel: SEC Network
