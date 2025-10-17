LSU Football vs. Vanderbilt Commodores Betting Lines Shift Ahead of Week 8 Matchup
No. 10 LSU (5-1, 2-1 SEC) will square off against the Vanderbilt Commodores in Week 8 with all eyes set to be on the Top-20 showdown at FirstBank Stadium.
After getting back in the win column in Week 7, Brian Kelly and Co. will look to carry the momentum into Saturday in Nashville with the opportunity to make a statement.
"We know the areas that we need to improve on," Kelly said on Monday. "They're all very much within our grasp of doing so. But we're going to have to do it over this next stretch.
"We're going to have to go on the road against Vanderbilt, who's a well-coached, fundamentally sound football team, and does a great job in the running game.
"So we're going to have to be better, quite frankly, in all the areas that I mentioned. The foundational principles are exciting for me that I'm seeing, and now we've got to build off those."
Now, with kickoff less than 24 hours away, the betting lines have shifted with the Bayou Bengals beginning to pick up momentum from Vegas.
The Game Information: Week 8 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers at Vanderbilt Commodores
Kickoff Time: 11 a.m. CT
Venue: FirstBank Stadium - Nashville (Tenn.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 5-1 (2-1 SEC)
Vanderbilt Commodores: 5-1 (1-1 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 8 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: +1.5 (-105)
- Vanderbilt: -1.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- LSU: +106
- Vanderbilt: -124
Total
- Over 48.5 (-105)
- Under 48.5 (-115)
LSU enters the Week 8 matchup as 1.5-point underdogs with an opportunity to make a statement on the road in Nashville. The line has shifted from 2.5 to 1.5 over the last 12 hours in LSU's favor.
Garrett Nussmeier's Take: Week-by Week Improvement
"I'd rather be a team that starts to heat up late than heats up early on, and I'm really excited to see those guys really continuing to mesh now and growing," Nussmeier said.
"I think we're going in the right direction, which is what matters. And so hopefully by the time it gets to crunch time, we're ready to go."
