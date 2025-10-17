LSU Country

LSU Football vs. Vanderbilt Commodores Betting Lines Shift Ahead of Week 8 Matchup

Brian Kelly and Co. will travel to Nashville in Week 8, stage set for a Top-20 showdown at FirstBank Stadium.

Zack Nagy

LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (18) walks across the field during a college football game between Ole Miss and LSU at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. Ole Miss defeated LSU 24-19.
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (18) walks across the field during a college football game between Ole Miss and LSU at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. Ole Miss defeated LSU 24-19. / Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

No. 10 LSU (5-1, 2-1 SEC) will square off against the Vanderbilt Commodores in Week 8 with all eyes set to be on the Top-20 showdown at FirstBank Stadium.

After getting back in the win column in Week 7, Brian Kelly and Co. will look to carry the momentum into Saturday in Nashville with the opportunity to make a statement.

"We know the areas that we need to improve on," Kelly said on Monday. "They're all very much within our grasp of doing so. But we're going to have to do it over this next stretch.

"We're going to have to go on the road against Vanderbilt, who's a well-coached, fundamentally sound football team, and does a great job in the running game.

"So we're going to have to be better, quite frankly, in all the areas that I mentioned. The foundational principles are exciting for me that I'm seeing, and now we've got to build off those."

LSU Tigers Football.
Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

Now, with kickoff less than 24 hours away, the betting lines have shifted with the Bayou Bengals beginning to pick up momentum from Vegas.

The Game Information: Week 8 Edition

Matchup: LSU Tigers at Vanderbilt Commodores
Kickoff Time: 11 a.m. CT
Venue: FirstBank Stadium - Nashville (Tenn.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 5-1 (2-1 SEC)
Vanderbilt Commodores: 5-1 (1-1 SEC)

LSU Tigers Football.
Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

Odds, Spread and Total: Week 8 Edition

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

  • LSU: +1.5 (-105)
  • Vanderbilt: -1.5 (-115)

Moneyline

  • LSU: +106
  • Vanderbilt: -124

Total

  • Over 48.5 (-105)
  • Under 48.5 (-115)

LSU enters the Week 8 matchup as 1.5-point underdogs with an opportunity to make a statement on the road in Nashville. The line has shifted from 2.5 to 1.5 over the last 12 hours in LSU's favor.

LSU Tigers Football: Harold Perkins.
Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

Garrett Nussmeier's Take: Week-by Week Improvement

"I'd rather be a team that starts to heat up late than heats up early on, and I'm really excited to see those guys really continuing to mesh now and growing," Nussmeier said.

"I think we're going in the right direction, which is what matters. And so hopefully by the time it gets to crunch time, we're ready to go."

More LSU News:

LSU Football, Oregon Ducks and Indiana Hoosiers Headline Latest CFP Projections

The Early Betting Lines: LSU Football vs. Vanderbilt Commodores in Week 8 Matchup

Updated AP Top-25 Poll: LSU Football Climbs Up, Oklahoma Sooners Drop in Rankings

Join the Community:

Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.

Published
Zack Nagy
ZACK NAGY

Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LSU Country, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Tiger Football, Basketball, Baseball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving LSU athletics. 

Home/Football