LSU Football vs. Vanderbilt Commodores: Kickoff Time and TV Channel for Week 8
The SEC Office on Monday provided an update to the start times and networks that will televise its football games October 18.
Prior to the season, the SEC announced approximate start times for football games during the 2025 season as well as many television network designations.
The Conference office issues weekly updates to provide exact start times and TV networks no later than six days prior to any game.
SEC Football Television Schedule
Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025
11 a.m. CT or 11:45 a.m. CT – LSU at Vanderbilt, ABC or SEC Network *
11 a.m. CT or 11:45 a.m. CT – Oklahoma at South Carolina, ABC or SEC Network *
2:30 p.m. CT – Ole Miss at Georgia, ABC
2:30 p.m. CT – Texas A&M at Arkansas, ESPN
3:15 p.m. CT – Mississippi State at Florida, SEC Network
6 p.m. CT or 6:45 p.m. CT – Texas at Kentucky, ESPN or SEC Network *
6 p.m. CT or 6:45 p.m. CT – Missouri at Auburn, ESPN or SEC Network *
6:30 p.m. CT – Tennessee at Alabama, ABC
* Game time and Network to be determined after games of October 11
Brian Kelly's Take: LSU in Search of Complementary Football
"Our defense is playing well, and in particular, you just look to the Ole Miss game where we did not play efficiently enough offensively to start the game. In the first half, got ourselves behind and then played well in the second half and had an opportunity to win the game.
"You can't leave yourself open to the last play of the game, the last series of the game, a key stop. We just need to play a complete game where our offense complements our defense and special teams.
"That hasn't shown itself yet, but it will. We've worked hard on that. Our players have committed to that, and now we'll get an opportunity to show ourselves against a really good South Carolina team."
No. 11 LSU will take on South Carolina this Saturday at Tiger Stadium prior to taking on the Vanderbilt Commodores in Week 8.
More LSU News:
Five-Star LSU Football Target, No. 1 Tight End in America Visiting SEC Rival
LSU Football, Oregon Ducks, Ohio State's National Championship Odds See Shift
LSU Football Cornerback, Five-Star Freshman Receives Rave Review From Brian Kelly
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.