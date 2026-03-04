LSU Football Zeroes in on Top Target Amid Lane Kiffin's Push To Flip Him From SEC Foe
In this story:
Crandall (Tex.) three-star wide receiver Jeremiah Douglas continues working through a critical offseason in his recruitment with multiple SEC schools pushing to flip him away from Clark Lea and the Vanderbilt Commodores.
Douglas checks in as a Top-100 wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs galore entering the mix in his process following a strong junior campaign in the Lone Star State.
Douglas wrapped up the 2025 season with 66 receptions while logging 1,032 total yards and 11 touchdowns over 11 appearances as a junior last fall.
Since then, the 6-foot, 170-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the Texas Longhorns, USC Trojans, Vanderbilt Commodores, SMU Mustangs, and Arkansas Razorbacks, among several others, as schools push for a flip.
According to Rivals, it's the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Texas Longhorns, SMU Mustangs, and Kansas State Wildcats that are pushing to flip the Vanderbilt pledge as he navigates a pivotal offseason in his process.
LSU has turned up the heat at the wide receiver position under Lane Kiffin in Baton Rouge with a primary focus on bringing dynamic offensive weapons to town where Douglas checks all the boxes.
“Coach (Lane) Kiffin is really building something over there!” Douglas said. “Bringing a lot of dogs out there! Coach McDonald has been texting me and checking on me every other day, being consistent with his effort.
"They’re making me feel like a top priority and that has definitely caught my attention, and so does the love they show.”
LSU is intensifying its pursuit for the fast-rising pass-catcher out of the Lone Star State this offseason despite a verbal pledge to an SEC foe in Vanderbilt.
According to CFB HQ On SI, "LSU is one of the other SEC programs currently interested in Douglas, sitting in the top 30 of the national recruiting rankings, but is yet to earn a wide receiver’s commitment.
"Wide receivers coach George McDonald has been in regular communication with the player and the school is 'making me feel like a top priority, and that has definitely caught my attention, and so does the love they show,' according to the prospect himself."
But it's set to be a challenge with the Texas Longhorns "best positioned" to flip Douglas if he were to back off of his Vanderbilt Commodores pledge amid a pivotal offseason.
Now, as Kiffin and Co. eye wideouts in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, Douglas remains a top options with the coaching staff prioritizing the Lone Star State standout.
More LSU News:
LSU Football, Ohio State Buckeyes, USC Trojans Among Top Schools for No. 4 Rated WR
LSU Football Predicted to Land Commitment From Elite Louisiana Running Back
Paul Finebaum Reveals Bold Statement on LSU Football's Lane Kiffin Amid Major Move
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LSU Country, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Tiger Football, Basketball, Baseball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving LSU athletics.Follow znagy20