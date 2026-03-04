LSU Football Zeroes in on Top Target Amid Lane Kiffin's Push To Flip Him From SEC Foe

Crandall (Tex.) three-star wide receiver Jeremiah Douglas continues working through a critical offseason in his recruitment with multiple SEC schools pushing to flip him away from Clark Lea and the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Douglas checks in as a Top-100 wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs galore entering the mix in his process following a strong junior campaign in the Lone Star State.

Douglas wrapped up the 2025 season with 66 receptions while logging 1,032 total yards and 11 touchdowns over 11 appearances as a junior last fall.

Since then, the 6-foot, 170-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the Texas Longhorns, USC Trojans, Vanderbilt Commodores, SMU Mustangs, and Arkansas Razorbacks, among several others, as schools push for a flip.

According to Rivals, it's the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Texas Longhorns, SMU Mustangs, and Kansas State Wildcats that are pushing to flip the Vanderbilt pledge as he navigates a pivotal offseason in his process.

Multiple teams are pushing to flip Vanderbilt WR commit Jeremiah Douglas, @samspiegs reports👀



One program has kept its foot on the gas…



Read: https://t.co/QpUIMJcXoQ pic.twitter.com/QflO8xY1i6 — Rivals (@Rivals) February 11, 2026

LSU has turned up the heat at the wide receiver position under Lane Kiffin in Baton Rouge with a primary focus on bringing dynamic offensive weapons to town where Douglas checks all the boxes.

“Coach (Lane) Kiffin is really building something over there!” Douglas said. “Bringing a lot of dogs out there! Coach McDonald has been texting me and checking on me every other day, being consistent with his effort.

"They’re making me feel like a top priority and that has definitely caught my attention, and so does the love they show.”

LSU is intensifying its pursuit for the fast-rising pass-catcher out of the Lone Star State this offseason despite a verbal pledge to an SEC foe in Vanderbilt.

According to CFB HQ On SI, " LSU is one of the other SEC programs currently interested in Douglas, sitting in the top 30 of the national recruiting rankings, but is yet to earn a wide receiver’s commitment.

"Wide receivers coach George McDonald has been in regular communication with the player and the school is 'making me feel like a top priority, and that has definitely caught my attention, and so does the love they show,' according to the prospect himself."

NEW: Texas is the school best positioned to flip three-star WR Jeremiah Douglas from Vanderbilt @Horns247 | #HookEm



(VIP)🔗: https://t.co/iCBgxktEce pic.twitter.com/7PsbcPm7Bm — Jordan Scruggs (@JScruggs247) March 3, 2026

But it's set to be a challenge with the Texas Longhorns "best positioned" to flip Douglas if he were to back off of his Vanderbilt Commodores pledge amid a pivotal offseason.

Now, as Kiffin and Co. eye wideouts in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, Douglas remains a top options with the coaching staff prioritizing the Lone Star State standout.

More LSU News:

LSU Football, Ohio State Buckeyes, USC Trojans Among Top Schools for No. 4 Rated WR

LSU Football Predicted to Land Commitment From Elite Louisiana Running Back

Paul Finebaum Reveals Bold Statement on LSU Football's Lane Kiffin Amid Major Move

Join the Community: