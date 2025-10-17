LSU Football vs. Vanderbilt Commodores: Kickoff Time, TV Channel and Betting Lines
No. 10 LSU (5-1, 2-1 SEC) remains in headlines ahead of Saturday's Week 8 SEC clash against Diego Pavia and the Vanderbilt Commodores in a Top-20 matchup.
The stage is set. Brian Kelly and Co. will travel to Nashville for a significant conference showdown with an opportunity to make a statement and remain in the mix for a College Football Playoff berth.
Vanderbilt signal-caller Diego Pavia will take the field at FirstBank Stadium to lead his Commodores squad that has continues providing challenges in 2025.
"One of the things we've done really well is put pressure on the quarterback but I'll be honest with you, it's going to be our ability to control first and second down or third down becomes quick down and you're not getting home. The ball's coming out so fast you can't get there," Kelly said.
"You've gotta get into predictable third down situations and that then lends itself to us having more success. The real challenge is first down and second down and making sure when they get to third down, it's more than third-and-short."
Now, with game day inching closer, all eyes will be on the Southeastern Conference showdown on Saturday morning in Nashville.
The Game Information: Week 8 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers at Vanderbilt Commodores
Kickoff Time: 11 a.m. CT
Venue: FirstBank Stadium - Nashville (Tenn.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 5-1 (2-1 SEC)
Vanderbilt Commodores: 5-1 (1-1 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 8 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: +2.5 (-104)
- Vanderbilt: -2.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- LSU: +116
- Vanderbilt: -136
Total
- Over 48.5 (-105)
- Under 48.5 (-115)
LSU enters the Week 8 matchup as 2.5-point underdogs with an opportunity to make a statement on the road in Nashville.
The SP+ Prediction: Vanderbilt Sneaks Away
According to Bill Connelly's SP+ computer model, the LSU Tigers have a 49 percent chance to walk out of Nashville with a victory. Vanderbilt has the edge with a 51 percent chance.
Connelly's model predicts a neck-and-neck contest, with the computer predicting a tight affair down the stretch in Nashville this Saturday — 26.1-25.7 in favor of Vanderbilt.
The ESPN SP+ computer is a predictive model that takes a myriad of statistics and historical trends in order to both craft power rankings for ESPN and project the outcome of any given game from each week of the season.
No. 10 LSU and No. 17 Vanderbilt will kickoff at 11 a.m. CT at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville on Saturday.
