LSU Football vs. Vanderbilt Commodores Kickoff Time, TV Channel and Final Picks
The LSU Tigers (5-1, 2-1 SEC) will square off against the Vanderbilt Commodores in Week 8 with a Top-20 SEC showdown up next on the docket.
Brian Kelly and Co. are coming off of a bounce-back win over the South Carolina Gamecocks last Saturday with the opportunity to carry the program's momentum against Vanderbilt.
But it's set to be a unique challenge against Diego Pavia and the Commodores with all eyes set to be on LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier looking to lead the charge.
"He plays with a swagger, and he's better with a swagger that I don't know that he had that the previous weeks. Thought he was a little bit robotic," Kelly said of what he saw from Nussmeier in Week 7.
"We said, listen, you need to be Garrett Nussmeier, and he was. Unfortunately, some of that comes with some mistakes. I think that that's an aberration, the mistake that was in the red zone, and something that he would immediately say, I should have had my eyes on that safety, because that's my read," Kelly added.
Now, with kickoff just a hours away, Kelly and Co. will have an opportunity to make a statement with a Top-20 win and keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive.
The Game Information: Week 8 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers at Vanderbilt Commodores
Kickoff Time: 11 a.m. CT
Venue: FirstBank Stadium - Nashville (Tenn.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 5-1 (2-1 SEC)
Vanderbilt Commodores: 5-1 (1-1 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 8 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: +2.5 (-110)
- Vanderbilt: -2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- LSU: +108
- Vanderbilt: -126
Total
- Over 47.5 (-110)
- Under 47.5 (-110)
LSU enters the Week 8 matchup as 2.5-point underdogs with an opportunity to make a statement on the road in Nashville. The line has shifted from 2.5 to 1.5 and back to 2.5 over the last 36 hours.
Brian Kelly's Take: LSU Must Stay Disciplined
"The first thing I said to them is we're playing Navy. We're playing triple option. You have to do your job. If you don't do your job, they're gonna rip off a big play. This is matching our traits with our talents," Kelly said.
"You can't go into the game saying I'm going to out talent Vanderbilt because they're gonna beat you. If you go into the game and say we're gonna follow our traits, our discipline, our detail and we're gonna play smart and then bring our talent, now we're in much better position. You have to bring those traits to a team that plays so well together."
