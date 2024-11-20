LSU Football vs. Vanderbilt Commodores: What the Oddsmakers Predict to Happen
The LSU Tigers return to Death Valley on Saturday night for a Southeastern Conference clash agains the Vanderbilt Commodores in Week 13.
All eyes will be on how the Bayou Bengals respond with hopes of snapping a current three-game losing skid.
"If you don’t win a championship here, it’s a failure. And I agree with that," LSU offensive lineman Will Cambpell said on Tuesday. "But we still have a lot to play for. I mean, 6-6 is a lot worse than 8-4, so we have to go win two more games.
"Everybody else can doubt us. But we know what we have to do to finish this year the right way and get into a good bowl game. That’s the bottom line."
Now, it's about shifting focus towards Week 13 with the program looking to flip the script and earn a victory in Baton Rouge.
Here's a look into the current betting odds, what the oddsmakers predict to happen and what ESPN"s Football Power Index thinks:
The Game Information: LSU Tigers vs. Vanderbilt Commodores
- Time: 6:30 PM CT
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 23
- Venue: Tiger Stadium
- TV Channel: SEC Network
The Early Betting Lines: LSU Tigers vs. Vanderbilt Commodores
*(All odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook)*
Spread:
- LSU: (-7.5)
- Vanderbilt: (+7.5)
Moneyline:
- LSU: (-298)
- Vanderbilt: (+240)
Over/Under: 53.5
What the Oddsmakers Predict:
The LSU Tigers are currently a 7.5-point favorite heading into the Week 13 clash. A line that hovered around the nine-point mark a week ago, Vegas continues leaning towards the Tigers as the favorites on Saturday night.
ESPN Football Power Index's Take:
LSU Tigers vs. Vanderbilt Commodores: 70.8% Chance at Victory
Garrett Nussmeier and Co. gear up for a Week 13 matchup against Diego Pavia and the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday night in Baton Rouge.
It's an electric offense with Pavia at the helm where LSU's defense will be put to the test, but ESPN's FPI gives the Bayou Bengals a near 71% chance at walking out of Tiger Stadium with a win.
But LSU will have to change their approach in this one and it starts offensively with the program in the midst of a three-game losing skid.
The Tigers averaged a whopping 36.5 points per game during a six- game winning streak earlier this year, but over the course of the last three games, the script has been flipped.
LSU has managed only 17.3 points per game over the last three contests against Texas A&M, Alabama and Florida.
Over the past three games, the Tigers rank 92nd in sacks per dropback (7.1%), 113th in turnover rate (3.0%), 120th in success rate (35.5%) and 122nd in percentage of plays gaining zero or negative yards (39.0%). All statistics according to ESPN.
Now, it's about getting back to their old ways with a challenge against the Commodores on Nov. 23 in Baton Rouge.
Players-Only Meeting on Monday: Will Campbell's Thoughts
"We got up and talked in front of the team. We talked in front of the offense. We had a unit meeting with the coaches. We're just talking things out, trying to get everybody on the same page because we have to have all 11 guys clicking as one to make this thing go. We've been in this situation to win a lot of games, but at the end of the day, we have to finish.
"That's the thing. When you go back and look, not a lot of people pay attention to that, but we've led going into the fourth quarter out of three of the four losses that we have. We have to finish games, and that's something that we haven't done. And it's not a coaching problem. It's not a scheme. It's none of that. It's us.
"We have to be able to do the little things right, and when you don't, you don't deserve to win, quite frankly. I think against Florida, we had 13 negative plays. Whether that's penalties, missed assignments, whatever you might call it. You don't deserve to win an SEC football game on the road in a hostile environment against a good football team with a good coaching staff. This isn't high school football. If we want to win, we have to do the little things right for four straight quarters."
