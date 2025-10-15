LSU Football vs. Vanderbilt Commodores: What the Oddsmakers Predict to Happen
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers (5-1, 2-1 SEC) will hit the road to Nashville in Week 8 for a Top-20 SEC showdown against Diego Pavia's Vanderbilt Commodores squad.
After getting back on track and getting in the win column against the South Carolina Gamecocks last weekend, the Bayou Bengals will look to carry the momentum into Saturdy's meeting agaisnt Vanderbilt.
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier showed flashes in Week 7 with more zip on his passes, and with an opportunity to continue stacking better days, the redshirt-senior is intrigued with the growth.
"Just everything that I was kind of going through in the first couple weeks was obviously very frustrating. I think I let it get to me a little bit, just a feeling of helplessness at times, a lot of frustration," Nussmeier said on Tuesday.
"So now, just having fun playing football and trying to get back to that, just being me and playing the game that I love. I think I lost that for a minute there in frustration. Coach challenged me with that, to be myself and to bring that swagger back. So I'm just gonna continue to try and keep doing that."
For Nussmeier and the Bayou Bengals, a Week 8 matchup against the Vanderbilt Commodores presents a unique challenge. What does Vegas believe the end result could be?
The Game Information: Week 8 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers at Vanderbilt Commodores
Kickoff Time: 11 a.m. CT
Venue: FirstBank Stadium - Nashville (Tenn.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 5-1 (2-1 SEC)
Vanderbilt Commodores: 5-1 (1-1 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 8 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: +2.5 (-106)
- Vanderbilt: -2.5 (-114)
Moneyline
- LSU: +110
- Vanderbilt: -132
Total
- Over 48.5 (-105)
- Under 48.5 (-115)
LSU enters the Week 8 matchup as 2.5-point underdogs with an opportunity to make a statement on the road in Nashville.
Garrett Nussmeier's Take: Tigers Trending
"I'd rather be a team that starts to heat up late than heats up early on, and I'm really excited to see those guys really continuing to mesh now and growing. I think we're going in the right direction, which is what matters. And so hopefully by the time it gets to crunch time, we're ready to go," Nussmeier said.
"For us, coming off the field, it was a good lesson. I think we completely dominated the game. At the end of the day, if we would have executed the small things and we would have put up those three scores or whatever, then the score would have looked totally different. There would have been a totally different conversation this week from everybody. We know that as a unit, and so it's a great learning lesson for us and how important it truly is, especially in big SEC games, to finish."
