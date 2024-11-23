LSU Football vs. Vanderbilt: Nick Saban, College GameDay Crew Make Picks
Nick Saban and the ESPN College GameDay crew made their way to Columbus, Ohio this weekend for No. 2 Ohio State's showdown against No. 5 Indiana.
All eyes will be on the top-five clash with significant postseason implications on the line.
For Saban, he's been an addition to the College GameDay crew that has had all of America buzzing:
"[Saban] has been phenomenal," College GameDay host Rece Davis said on Oct. 15. "The quickness with which he has adapted to television. He's one of the most gifted communicators I've ever been around. He can explain things and grab your attention in psychological football or he's telling you about his business ventures. He can communicate. Everybody knows this and it's why everyone in the world wants him to come and speak."
"But television and fitting into a group is a different dynamic," Davis said. "Usually for most people, I think it almost takes a full season. For him, he's adapted very quickly. He understands the team, he's a great advocate for the show, he comes up with ideas and he's not shy about expressing his opinion yet he is not overbearing. That guy listens to everybody and takes it into consideration. He's been great and I think probably how quickly he's been great has been the only thing that's surprised me."
Now, Saban and Co. have logged their picks for Saturday's Southeastern Conference clash between the LSU Tigers and Vanderbilt Commodores.
The Game Information: LSU Tigers vs. Vanderbilt Commodores
- Time: 6:45 PM CT
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 23
- Venue: Tiger Stadium
- TV Channel: SEC Network
The College GameDay Picks:
Desmond Howard: LSU
Nick Saban: LSU
Pat McAfee: Vanderbilt
Justin Fields: LSU
Lee Corso: LSU
Kirk Herbstreit: Vanderbilt
The analysts have spoken with the College GameDay crew in favor of the LSU Tigers coming out with a victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores.
Nick Saban's Thoughts on Garrett Nussmeier:
Prior to the 2024 season, Nick Saban commented on LSU signal-caller Garrett Nussmeier and the belief he has in the first-year starter.
"I think Garrett Nussmeier is going to be one of the all-time sleepers in college football this year," Saban said on Saturday's College GameDay.
Along with commenting on Nussmeier, he also predicted the Tigers to make the College Football Playoff this season.
"LSU always has skill guys. They're talking about all the receivers they lost -- you could shake a tree in Louisiana and them guys would fall out," Saban said.
In Nussmeier's first start of his career against Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest Bowl, he finished the game 31-for-45 with three touchdown passes and only one interception.
Now, it's his team as he continues working through the 2024 season as one of the top quarterbacks in the SEC. LSU currently sits at 5-1 (2-0) with a date against the Arkansas Razorbacks inching closer in Week 8.
“It wasn’t his car, he was driving that thing fast, and he didn’t care if he dented it. It’s his car now. And he’s really careful that he doesn’t, you know, mess it up," Kelly said of Nussmeier during Fall Camp. “He understands that he can’t put the ball in the other team’s hands. So, I just think it’s, you know, being a starter, understanding how important it is, and recognizing that taking care of the football is absolutely crucial to our success.”
The Prediction: LSU Tigers vs. Vanderbilt Commodores
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier and the Tigers have struggled offensively down the stretch this season with the playcalling becoming one-dimensional.
There's been a lack of success in the rushing attack, which has made LSU fall back on Nussmeier's arm to carry significant weight in the passing game.
The Bayou Bengals averaged a whopping 36.5 points per game during their winning streak earlier this year, but over the course of the last three games, the script has been flipped.
LSU has managed only 17.3 points per game over the last three contests against Texas A&M, Alabama and Florida. It's been a flat out brutal stretch offensively.
Over the past three games, the Tigers rank 92nd in sacks per dropback (7.1%), 113th in turnover rate (3.0%), 120th in success rate (35.5%) and 122nd in percentage of plays gaining zero or negative yards (39.0%). All statistics according to ESPN.
The average air yards per completion: 3.3 (100th) - which has crushed the explosive play ability of the LSU offense.
Pair LSU's offensive struggles with Vanderbilt dual-threat quarterback Diego Pavia coming to town, and it's a recipe for disaster on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium.
Pavia leads the Commodores in passing yards and rushing yards (628) on the season on his way to becoming one of the more effective mobile signal-callers in the Southeastern Conference.
Despite offensive woes and Pavia's legs looking to do damage, LSU's personnel is that much better than Vanderbilt. LSU is a 7.5-point favorite and will likely get the victory, but LSU Tigers On SI believes Vanderbilt can cover.
Score Prediction: LSU 31, Vanderbilt 27
Look for LSU to escape in a close one with the Tigers getting back on track in a 31-27 victory in Death Valley.
LSU will return to action on Saturday night against the Vanderbilt Commodores in Tiger Stadium with kickoff set for 6:45 p.m. CT.
