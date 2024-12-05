LSU Football Wide Receiver, Former Prized Prospect Entering Transfer Portal
LSU wide receiver Shelton Sampson is set to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after two seasons in Baton Rouge, he revealed via social media on Thursday.
Sampson, a former Top 100 prospect in the 2023 Recruiting Class, played in 11 games for the LSU Tigers across two seasons, but did not reel in a reception.
The redshirt-freshman out of Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic High was a pivotal piece to the Tigers' haul in 2023, but it was an underwhelming stint with Sampson unable to crack the rotation.
The 6-foot-4, 190-pounder showed flashes during Fall Camp early, but was ultimately unable to earn meaningful playing time in 2024 behind wideouts Kyren Lacy, CJ Daniels, Aaron Anderson and Zavion Thomas.
“I think that that’s what we’re looking for from him,” Kelly said on Aug. 1 during Fall Camp. “The ability to go up for the football and compete for it. He was not a 50-50 guy last year. He was a 20-80 guy. He lost 80% of those. I believe he’s a 50-50 guy. I mean, he can go and get those balls.”
LSU also played redshirt-freshman Kyle Parker in a significant role prior to a season ending injury. as well, but with injuries, it was Sampson's time to shine. He was ultimately unable to make the jump.
“He's got to be able to play for us. We've got to get him on the field," Brian Kelly said in September. “So, this is a big week for him and in the next weeks coming up. He's got to get into our rotation. If we get him in our rotation, it allows us to slide some people around. So, he becomes kind of a focal point for us moving forward.”
Sampson is the third wide receiver to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal and sixth member of the 2024 roster to reveal his intentions to depart.
The Departing Wideouts:
Landon Ibieta: Wide Receiver
LSU wide receiver Landon Ibieta will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after three seasons in Baton Rouge, he announced.
The Mandevilla (La.) native has battled injuries during his time with the Tigers after playing in only three games in as many years.
A three-star prospect out of high school, Ibieta ranked as a Top 100 wideout in America and Top 25 prospect in Louisiana.
The 5-foot-11 speedster had remained committed to the Miami Hurricanes for much of his prep career, but ultimately flipped to the hometown Tigers prior to Signing Day in the 2022 cycle.
Now, he'll search for a new home where he can continue his playing career after three seasons with the Bayou Bengals.
CJ Daniels: Wide Receiver
LSU starting wide receiver CJ Daniels is expected to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after one season in Baton Rouge, On3 Sports reported on Tuesday.
Daniels, who transferred to LSU last offseason after a dominant career with the Liberty Flames, started in 10 of his 11 games played for LSU this season.
He totaled 42 receptions for 480 yards and zero touchdowns during his time with the Tigers.
Daniels joined the Tigers last spring after catching 106 passes for 1,954 yards and 21 touchdowns in four seasons at Liberty.
In 2023, Daniels earned second-team All-Conference USA honors following a season that saw him catch 55 passes for 1,067 yards and 10 touchdowns.
In 2023, he finished second in Conference USA in receiving yards and TDs and ranked fifth in the league in receptions.
Daniels has seven career 100-yard games to his credit with five coming in 2023. He tied a career-high with eight receptions against Oregon in last year’s Fiesta Bowl. He tied his career-best with 157 receiving yards in the win over New Mexico State in the 2023 Conference USA Championship Game.
Now, he'll depart Baton Rouge after one season where he will look to find a new home for his final season of eligibility.
More LSU News:
Paul Finebaum: LSU, Brian Kelly in a "Really Bad Spot" Moving Forward
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.