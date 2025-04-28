LSU Football Wide Receiver, Former Prized Prospect Reveals Transfer Destination
LSU wide receiver Javen Nicholas made the decision to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal at the conclusion of Spring Camp following three seasons in Baton Rouge.
Nicholas, a Louisiana native, carved out a role on special teams for the program during his time under Brian Kelly.
The Bayou State prospect took to social media to reveal his intentions last week:
"I want to start by giving thanks to God for allowing me to play football at LSU. I am grateful to Coach Hankton, Coach Frank, and Coach Kelly For allowing me to follow my passion while earning a scholarship at LSU.
"I wouldn't have met the incredible players and, more importantly, the individuals I will be able to call friends for the rest of my life if it weren't for LSU. I also have the good opportunity to announce that I will graduate with my undergraduate degree in Economics in just three years.
"With that being said, I will be entering my name into the transfer portal with 2 years of eligibility. Without LSU I would not be the athlete that I am today and I am forever thankful."
Nicholas redshirted in 2022 after suiting up in only four games for the Tigers before taking on a bigger role in 2023.
He saw action in 10 games during the 2023 season as both a backup wide receiver and special teams weapon.
Fast forward to 2024 and Nicholas appeared in 12 games where he caught 3 passes for 26 yards with career-highs of 2 receptions for 16 yards in win over South Alabama.
Now, after three seasons with LSU, Nicholas has revealed his new home.
The former Tiger will join the Charlotte 49ers in the American Athletic Conference for the 2025 season.
Nicholas will look to carve out a role with his new program with an opportunity to earn early playing time on the East Coast.
He is one of two members from the 2025 LSU spring roster to depart Baton Rouge in April.
The Other Departure: DL Dilan Battle
Battle, a member of the 2025 Signing Class, was an early-enrollee with the LSU Tigers after arriving in Baton Rouge in January.
The Arlington (Tex.) Mansfield Timberview defensive lineman committed to Brian Kelly's program in August before putting pen to paper with LSU in December during the Early Signing Period.
The three-star interior defensive lineman revealed his commitment to the Tiger over a slew of programs including Texas Tech, Cal and SMU, among others.
The 6-foot-3, 300-pounder took an official visit to LSU in June with the Bayou Bengals trending for his services, and just when it appeared LSU had taken their foot off the gas, Battle ultimately pledged to Kelly and Co.
Now, after a four-month stint in Baton Rouge, Battle has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after working with the program for Spring Camp.
The path to early playing time appeared slim for Battle with the program returning Dominick McKinley and Ahmad Breaux for their sophomore campaigns alongside Texas transfer Sydir Mitchell.
LSU also added coveted South Florida transfer Bernard Gooden on Saturday.
More LSU News:
LSU Football Wide Receiver Donating NIL Money Back to High School for Title Rings
LSU Football Holds Commitments From a Pair of Top-10 Wide Receivers in America
Brian Kelly's Take: LSU Football Searching for Ideal Starting Offensive Line Rotation
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.