LSU Could Be Without 2 Important Offensive Weapons vs. Tennessee
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Ahead of Saturday’s showdown with No. 9 Tennessee, the status of two important playmakers remains uncertain for LSU.
Wide receivers Jackson Harris and Winston Watkins Jr. are both listed as questionable ahead of gameday as of Thursday nights injury report.
Star linebacker Whit Weeks has officially been downgraded to out.
Harris, Watkins Jr. Remain Questionable
Harris and Watkins fate for Saturday remains up in the air. The two wide receivers have been integral to the Tigers' air attack this season, and their potential absence would leave LSU with two holes that need filling at the position.
Harris has been one of LSU's biggest spark plugs since joining the program this season. Harris has continued the production that initially brought him to Baton Rouge in his first season with the Tigers, including a 178-yard, two-touchdown outburst in the Tiger Bowl against Auburn
Watkins, who came over from Ole Miss with Lane Kiffin, has found more success as a Tiger than he did as a Rebel. He has nearly doubled both his receiving yards and receptions totals.
In total, the two receivers have combined for 1,381 yards on 96 receptions. Potentially missing that kind of production could be detrimental to LSU’s upset odds in Knoxville.
Whit Weeks Downgraded To Out
While LSU awaits Harris and Watkins’ status updates on offense, Weeks’ latest update on the injury report is also not what the Tigers were hoping to see.
The senior linebacker has officially been downgraded to out and will miss his seventh consecutive game.
Weeks has been working to find his way back to the field after a fractured fibula suffered against Texas A&M derailed the defensive captain's season.
Weeks was dressed out on the sideline last weekend against Texas, but did not see the field in the Tigers' 22-21 loss and now will have to wait yet another week before potentially making his return.
LSU Looks Ahead To Tennessee Matchup
With Saturday's game on the horizon, LSU will continue to monitor the status of two of their leading receivers with hopes of receiving better news by game time.
If both of the playmakers are able to go, it would undoubtedly give Sam Leavitt and the LSU offense a major boost and a much better chance at getting after a very good Tennessee defense.
However, if one or both are ruled out, Sam Leavitt and Offensive Coordinator Charlie Weis Jr’s jobs will be made that much harder in Knoxville.
With Weeks officially out and two pivotal offensive components still questionable, LSU is potentially facing multiple key absences when it takes the field in Rocky Top.
The Tigers will look to overcome the potential personnel losses as they attempt to pull off the upset against the No. 9 Volunteers.
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Adrian is a writer for LSU Tigers on SI, covering LSU Athletics. A 2026 graduate of Texas State University with a B.S. in Journalism and a concentration in Sports Media, he developed extensive experience covering college athletics during his time with The University Star. As the publication’s Sports Editor, he led a staff of writers while overseeing coverage across digital, print and social media. He previously served as a sports analyst with Death Valley Insider in Baton Rouge, gaining experience covering LSU baseball and basketball. His reporting background also includes professional baseball, covering the Houston Astros for Last Word on Sports, as well as experience covering high school football in the Central Texas area. Adrian can be found on Twitter at @Adrian_Ram55Follow Adrian_Ram55