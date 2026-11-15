Texas Held LSU’s High Powered Offense To A Shocking Statistic In The 4th Quarter

LSU’s offense, one of the country's highest-ranking units - which came in averaging about 504 yards per game - produced just 22 yards in the fourth quarter Saturday night.

Texas turned that stall into a sloppy 22-21 victory at Tiger Stadium to end LSU's College Football Playoff hopes.

Over its final four drives, the first of which began late in the third quarter, LSU ran 15 plays for a net loss of -1 yard. All four possessions ended in punts.

Arch Manning threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Raleek Brown with 3 seconds left to complete the comeback and empty out the lively Death Valley.

Texas scored the game’s final 12 points after trailing 21-10 in the third quarter.

Texas Shut the Door

Nov 14, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Louisiana State Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) scrambles as Texas Longhorns linebacker Justin Cryer (28) defends during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU piled up 344 yards through three quarters, or 6.4 yards per play. In the fourth, it gained 22 yards on 13 plays, or just 1.7 yards per play.

The quarter opened with a 6-yard sack by Bo Mascoe on third-and-13, and a punt followed. Three of LSU’s final four possessions were three-and-outs, including one that lost the Tigers 12 yards because of two holding penalties.

Texas outscored LSU 9-0 and ran 21 offensive plays to LSU’s 13 in the quarter.

Overall, Texas sacked Leavitt three times, and safety Jelani McDonald intercepted him three times. Leavitt finished 27-of-37 for 244 yards and two touchdowns.

LSU Simply Doesn't Play to Win

Nov 14, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Louisiana State Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin reacts during the second half Texas Longhorns at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through three quarters, LSU called designed runs on 20 of 54 snaps, or 37%. With a lead in the fourth, that rose to seven of 13, or 54%.

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Leavitt completed 2 of 5 passes for 13 yards in the fourth quarter. LSU’s eight official rushing attempts, a figure that includes the sack, gained 9 yards.

Facing third-and-21 from its 27 while leading 21-16 with 3:10 left, LSU handed off to Dilin Jones, who lost a yard. The Tigers then got the ball back and had to punt again, giving Texas the ball at its 42 with 2:19 left.

Two holding calls on that possession turned a first-and-10 into a first-and-20 and a third-and-11 into a third-and-21. LSU was flagged 11 times for 93 yards in the game.

LSU killed its drives with the penalties. But LSU made a decision to up the run percentage and chew clock, a very normal strategy. The problem was that it didn't work multiple times, and LSU doubled down and ran the ball more.

The rationale behind not remaining aggressive was likely because of Leavitt's three interceptions. But at the same time, quick slants and screens can move the needle in situations like LSU found itself in time and time again to end the game.

LSU simply didn't.

“Let’s not reach out and try too much, and play to our defense,” head coach Lane Kiffin said of the late plan.

A Costly Finish

Nov 14, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) looks to pass during the second half against the Louisiana State Tigers at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“We outplayed them to win the game, but again, that’s not how it works,” Kiffin said.

And he's correct. LSU outgained Texas 366 yards to 273, but it threw three interceptions and missed a 38-yard field goal at the end of the first half. Two of the interceptions came in the end zone.

LSU also dominated Alabama in the statistical category despite losing just a week earlier.

Manning, who threw three interceptions, finished 19-of 35 for 174 yards and led a 12-play, 58-yard drive for the winning score.

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