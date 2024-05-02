LSU Football: Tigers In Contact With Coveted Wake Forest Cornerback DaShawn Jones
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff continue navigating a busy stretch in the NCAA Transfer Portal as evaluations remain ongoing.
The Bayou Bengals have brought in several free agents this offseason as they look to fill the void at the defensive tackle position, but there is a new position group LSU is targeting: Cornerback.
After hosting the No. 1 and No. 2 defensive tackles in the Transfer Portal, LSU has reached out to Wake Forest cornerback DaShawn Jones, a source confirms to LSU Country. On3 first reported LSU was in contact with the ACC stud.
As conversations continue, there is hope that LSU can get Jones down in Baton Rouge for an official visit sooner rather than later. He will visit Alabama this weekend for an official, according to multiple outlets.
Jones entered the portal on Tuesday, and shortly upon entry, received interest from several SEC programs, including LSU.
The Baltimore native became one of the top cornerbacks in the free agent market upon placing his name in. Jones, who's competed at a high level for the Demon Deacons, attains experience in the secondary with multiple years of eligibility remaining.
After starting in nine games as a redshirt sophomore in 2023, Jones tallied 37 tackles while leading the team in interceptions with three on the year. He also added a pair of pass breakups.
The impressive list of schools to reach out to Jones consists of Alabama, LSU, Michigan and Ole Miss, just to name a few as he begins his portal process.
A long, lengthy cornerback, he fits the prototypical Corey Raymond prospect. We've seen in the past Raymond push for corners that fit that physical mold and it's clear he sees something in Jones as he begins his push for the Wake Forest talent.
As it stands, the LSU cornerback room is solid, but lacks experience with true freshman PJ Woodland and sophomore Ashton Stamps running with the first team to close out spring ball.
Along with Woodland and Stamps, we've seen Javien Toviano, Jyaire Brown and JK Johnson also work in the mix with veteran Zy Alexander expected back in the rotation this summer as he recovers from a torn ACL suffered last season. Sources tell LSU Country that Alexander is ahead of schedule and could be back early this summer for workouts.
Now, there's a clear target for Raymond and Co. as they look to push for Wake Forest's DaShawn Jones, but will battle against several impressive programs.
