    January 4, 2022
    LSU-Kansas State Game Day Preview: Pregame Notes and Stories to Read

    Tigers set to kickoff with Wildcats low in scholarship numbers at a number of positions
    LSU may be down in numbers but the coaching staff and players available are ready to compete one last time in the hopes of knocking off Kansas State in the Texas Bowl. 

    The Tigers are down to 39 scholarship players available plus walk ons, low in depth at key positions like cornerback, defensive line, linebacker, running back, receiver and of course quarterback.

    It's not expected that quarterback Garrett Nussmeier will play after the NCAA reportedly denied his waiver allowing him to play and keep his redshirt eligibility. Currently it's not exactly known what the Tigers will do with the position as receiver Jontre Kirklin and walk on Tavion Faulk seem to be the most likely candidates for significant snaps.

    Here's a look at some pregame notes and stories to read ahead of tonight's kickoff between the Tigers and Wildcats. 

    Pregame Notes

    The Tigers will be coached by interim head coach Brad Davis, who is in his first season at LSU as the offensive line coach. Davis has been retained by new head coach Brian Kelly and will remain LSU’’s offensive line coach in 2022. The TaxAct Texas Bowl will serve as the head coaching debut for Davis. 

    The Tigers earned a bowl berth after winning their final two games of the regular season - def. Louisiana-Monroe, 27-14 followed by a 27-24 win over No. 14 Texas A&M. 

    LSU is playing in a bowl game for the 21st time in 22 years, the only exception came in 2020. 

    Since 2000, LSU has won three national titles (2003, 2007, 2019), five SEC Championships (2001, 2003, 2007, 2011, 2019 and claimed 14 bowl victories, which includes 2 wins in the 2019 CFP. 

    Of LSU’s 12 regular-season opponents, 10 advanced to bowl games. 

    LSU is 1-0 all-time against Kansas State, beating the Wildcats, 21-0, on Sept. 13, 1980 in Tiger Stadium. 

    LSU will be making its third appearance in NRG Stadium. The Tigers are 2-0 at NRG Stadium, beating Wisconsin 28-24 to open the 2014 season followed by a 56-27 win over Texas Tech in the 2015 Texas Bowl. 

    Overall, LSU has won 10 straight games in domed stadiums, a streak that dates back to a 37-27 win over TCU in the 2013 season-opener played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

    LSU’s top receivers are a trio of true freshmen (Bech, Nabers, and Thomas Jr.) along with junior Jaray Jenkins. Hybrid TE Jack Bech (43 rec., 489 yards, 3 TDs) leads the Tigers. He’s followed by Jenkins (33-479-5, Malik Nabers (26-400-3) and Brian Thomas Jr. (26-344-2). 

    For just the second time this year, LSU will start the offensive line that was expected to be the starting unit for 2021. 

    5-The number of games LSU has gone without allowing a first quarter TD – Florida was last team to score TD in first quarter in Week 7.

    45-Number of different players to start at least one game for LSU in 2021. 

    Stories to Read

    LSU Implementing Brian Kelly Strategies Ahead of Texas Bowl

    LSU QB Plans Tight Lipped Prior to Game

    Three LSU Players to Watch vs Kansas State

    Early Look at LSU's Matchup With Kansas State

    How to Watch/Listen to LSU vs Kansas State in Texas Bowl

