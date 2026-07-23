LSU LB Whit Weeks Goes In-Depth on His Unique Relationship With Lane Kiffin

There are a lot of factors that make LSU football different than any other program in college football. Between a historical coaching change and a roster overhaul that's making all the headlines, LSU is constantly proving it doesn't match up to the rest.

Even the chemistry on the team is different than the typical college football program, with senior captain Whit Weeks and head coach Lane Kiffin having an unorthodox relationship outside of practices.

To Weeks, Kiffin is more than just a head coach. He's a familiar face to Weeks, having a relationship that goes beyond his prestigious captain title.

The High-Profile Relationship

Sep 20, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers defensive end Jack Pyburn (44) and linebacker Whit Weeks (40) and LSU Tigers tight end Bauer Sharp (10) on a time out against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There were a lot of shocking moments last season in college football. Between Indiana's Cinderella run, Kiffin breaking social media for his dramatic rehire, and playoff drama, a mid-season couple's debut on Instagram seemed innocent.

But down in the Mississippi-Louisiana border, things blew up when Weeks and Kiffin's daughter went public with their relationship in late September 2025 - just five days before the Tigers faced Ole Miss on the road.

And to everyone's surprise, Weeks' distant relationship with Landry Kiffin still attending Ole Miss at the time, all of a sudden turned into him dating the coach's daughter. Talk about shocking moments in college football.

Now, the reputation is sticking with the veteran, being questioned about his and Kiffin's relationship that holds the duo title of head coach and girlfriend's dad at this year's SEC media days.

"It hasn't affected my relationship with him at all.... It''s cool; he's just my girlfriend's dad at the end of the day, it is what it is," said Weeks.

This isn't the typical roster relationship between a head coach and captain. That's for sure. But if the two have found the off switch from coach to girlfriend's dad, then they cracked the code to the unorthodox situation.

The Dual Mindset

Linebacker Whit Weeks 40 sacks quarterback Jaxson Dart 2 as the LSU Tigers take on the Ole Miss Rebels at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In taking the title as the best linebacker in the SEC and leading the No. 2 defense in the nation to become an unstoppable force, Weeks has a lot to juggle this upcoming season. But in managing the head coach and girlfriend's dad title, he seems to be managing it well.

"When we're outside the building, you know, just hanging out, cutting up, it's cool, but it doesn't affect anything in the football building," said Weeks.

He's essentially trying to earn his respect both on and off the field, and has been since before Kiffin crossed state lines to take over LSU's program. And so far, it's been an easy transition.

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