LSU LB Whit Weeks Goes In-Depth on His Unique Relationship With Lane Kiffin
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There are a lot of factors that make LSU football different than any other program in college football. Between a historical coaching change and a roster overhaul that's making all the headlines, LSU is constantly proving it doesn't match up to the rest.
Even the chemistry on the team is different than the typical college football program, with senior captain Whit Weeks and head coach Lane Kiffin having an unorthodox relationship outside of practices.
To Weeks, Kiffin is more than just a head coach. He's a familiar face to Weeks, having a relationship that goes beyond his prestigious captain title.
The High-Profile Relationship
There were a lot of shocking moments last season in college football. Between Indiana's Cinderella run, Kiffin breaking social media for his dramatic rehire, and playoff drama, a mid-season couple's debut on Instagram seemed innocent.
But down in the Mississippi-Louisiana border, things blew up when Weeks and Kiffin's daughter went public with their relationship in late September 2025 - just five days before the Tigers faced Ole Miss on the road.
And to everyone's surprise, Weeks' distant relationship with Landry Kiffin still attending Ole Miss at the time, all of a sudden turned into him dating the coach's daughter. Talk about shocking moments in college football.
Now, the reputation is sticking with the veteran, being questioned about his and Kiffin's relationship that holds the duo title of head coach and girlfriend's dad at this year's SEC media days.
"It hasn't affected my relationship with him at all.... It''s cool; he's just my girlfriend's dad at the end of the day, it is what it is," said Weeks.
This isn't the typical roster relationship between a head coach and captain. That's for sure. But if the two have found the off switch from coach to girlfriend's dad, then they cracked the code to the unorthodox situation.
The Dual Mindset
In taking the title as the best linebacker in the SEC and leading the No. 2 defense in the nation to become an unstoppable force, Weeks has a lot to juggle this upcoming season. But in managing the head coach and girlfriend's dad title, he seems to be managing it well.
"When we're outside the building, you know, just hanging out, cutting up, it's cool, but it doesn't affect anything in the football building," said Weeks.
He's essentially trying to earn his respect both on and off the field, and has been since before Kiffin crossed state lines to take over LSU's program. And so far, it's been an easy transition.
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Brooke Benedict is a sophomore at LSU, majoring in journalism. She is originally from Boulder, Colorado, and enjoys skiing, hiking, and Pilates. She's always enjoyed watching sports and the way sports bring people together. She has spent one semester as a sports columnist for the LSU student newspaper, and is am excited to continue her LSU sports reporting career with On SI.Follow BrookeBene15943