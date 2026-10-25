Where LSU Ranks in New AP Top 25 After Win Over Auburn

College football has been absolute carnage the last few weeks, with major upsets shaking the polls week after week.

But after three top-10 teams lost in Week 7, and three more between No. 10 and LSU at No. 18, the Tigers did their part to move up and keep its playoff hopes alive before the toughest stretch of the season.

LSU jumped up to No. 15, after dismantling Auburn 38-17 on Saturday, making a significant jump in the rankings.

The SEC is Wide Open

Oct 17, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Louisiana State Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin celebrates during the second half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU sits at 3-2 in conference play, the same number of losses as seven other teams.

But only two one-loss teams remain above the swarm of two-loss teams in the conference: No. 3 Georgia and No. 9 Kentucky

Auburn is proof that anyone can beat anyone, taking down then-No.1 Georgia in Athens in Week 7, to turn around and get embarrassed by LSU at home.

The conference is open for the conference title taking, and is always fluxuating for who takes the at-large spots in the playoffs.

Heating Up at the Right Time

LSU Tigers wide receiver Jackson Harris (4) fails to control a pass before going out of bounds as Auburn Tigers take on LSU Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. LSU Tigers defeated Auburn Tigers 38-17. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

LSU has definetly found its stride, and it all starts with Sam Leavitt.

Leavitt struggled to open the season, throwing 8 interceptions in six games, leading FBS in interceptions thrown.

Since the Week 6 loss to Kentucky, Leavitt has been lethal.

He's gone 63/83 passing - good for a 76% completion percentage - racking up 676 passing yards and eight total touchdowns, all while throwing no interceptions.

With LSU missing Trey'Dez Green for five weeks, Leavitt found a new favorite, Hawaii transfer Jackson Harris.

Harris has emerged as LSU's clear No. 1 receiver option and has shown he can do it all.

With Green returning against Auburn, LSU saw what it looks like when Leavitt has his two favorite options on the field at the same time.

Leavitt found them 14 of his 32 completions, for 228 yards and three touchdowns.

LSU needed to find continuity on offense by the bye week, which is this week, as it faces No. 11Texas and No. 10 Alabama at home before traveling to play No. 16 Tennessee in Neyland Stadium.

The timing of LSU figuring the offense out is nothing short of the best case scenario.

Full Top 25

Sep 26, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; A detail view of an LSU Tigers helmet on the field prior to the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No. 1: Miami

No. 2: Ohio State

No. 3: Georgia

No. 4: Indiana

No. 5: Notre Dame

No. 6: Utah

No. 7: UCLA

No. 8: BYU

No. 9: Kentucky

No. 10: Alabama

No. 11: Texas

No. 12: Ole Miss

No. 13: Texas Tech

No. 14: Wake Forest

No. 15: LSU

No. 16: Tennessee

No. 17: Florida

No. 18: Houston

No. 19: SMU

No. 20: Boise State

No. 21: Northwestern

No. 22 Arizona

No. 23: Missouri

No. 24: Oklahoma State

No. 25: Wisconsin

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