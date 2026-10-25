Where LSU Ranks in New AP Top 25 After Win Over Auburn
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College football has been absolute carnage the last few weeks, with major upsets shaking the polls week after week.
But after three top-10 teams lost in Week 7, and three more between No. 10 and LSU at No. 18, the Tigers did their part to move up and keep its playoff hopes alive before the toughest stretch of the season.
LSU jumped up to No. 15, after dismantling Auburn 38-17 on Saturday, making a significant jump in the rankings.
The SEC is Wide Open
LSU sits at 3-2 in conference play, the same number of losses as seven other teams.
But only two one-loss teams remain above the swarm of two-loss teams in the conference: No. 3 Georgia and No. 9 Kentucky
Auburn is proof that anyone can beat anyone, taking down then-No.1 Georgia in Athens in Week 7, to turn around and get embarrassed by LSU at home.
The conference is open for the conference title taking, and is always fluxuating for who takes the at-large spots in the playoffs.
Heating Up at the Right Time
LSU has definetly found its stride, and it all starts with Sam Leavitt.
Leavitt struggled to open the season, throwing 8 interceptions in six games, leading FBS in interceptions thrown.
Since the Week 6 loss to Kentucky, Leavitt has been lethal.
He's gone 63/83 passing - good for a 76% completion percentage - racking up 676 passing yards and eight total touchdowns, all while throwing no interceptions.
With LSU missing Trey'Dez Green for five weeks, Leavitt found a new favorite, Hawaii transfer Jackson Harris.
Harris has emerged as LSU's clear No. 1 receiver option and has shown he can do it all.
With Green returning against Auburn, LSU saw what it looks like when Leavitt has his two favorite options on the field at the same time.
Leavitt found them 14 of his 32 completions, for 228 yards and three touchdowns.
LSU needed to find continuity on offense by the bye week, which is this week, as it faces No. 11Texas and No. 10 Alabama at home before traveling to play No. 16 Tennessee in Neyland Stadium.
The timing of LSU figuring the offense out is nothing short of the best case scenario.
Full Top 25
No. 1: Miami
No. 2: Ohio State
No. 3: Georgia
No. 4: Indiana
No. 5: Notre Dame
No. 6: Utah
No. 7: UCLA
No. 8: BYU
No. 9: Kentucky
No. 10: Alabama
No. 11: Texas
No. 12: Ole Miss
No. 13: Texas Tech
No. 14: Wake Forest
No. 15: LSU
No. 16: Tennessee
No. 17: Florida
No. 18: Houston
No. 19: SMU
No. 20: Boise State
No. 21: Northwestern
No. 22 Arizona
No. 23: Missouri
No. 24: Oklahoma State
No. 25: Wisconsin
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Ross Abboud is a junior at LSU studying mass communication. Before joining LSU Tigers on SI, Abboud was the Deputy Sports Editor at The Reveille, in addition to covering recruiting and gymnastics at TigerBait.com. Outside of sports and writing, Abboud is a member of LSU’s Tiger Band, works at local high school teaching drumlines.Follow Abboud04R