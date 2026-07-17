LSU's Most Underrated Position Group Could Decide the SEC Race

As LSU football enters the 2026 season loaded with new talent, new coaches, and new energy, the team is held to new standards to produce success all season long.

That means being successful in their daunting SEC schedule and getting one step closer to proving dominance over the conference for the first time in recent years.

And there's one sneaky weapon that the program has that could ultimately decide the Tigers' victory as SEC champions.

The Daunting Defense

Alabama running back Najee Harris (22) is stoped by LSU defensive end Glen Logan (97) at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Saturday November 9, 2019. Bama959 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One of Lane Kiffin's most important moves this offseason was securing Blake Baker's stay at LSU after the head coaching change, signing a record-setting three-year, $9.3 million contract.

In his fourth season, Baker is still creating a mean defense for LSU's dominance, developing players into first-round draft picks, and holding some of the toughest offenses in college football.

And to no surprise, Baker has done it again. With the No. 2-ranked defensive unit in the nation. That doesn't just enable a fear factor, but puts them far beyond "guaranteed success."

With Oregon seen as a team holding the unofficial No. 1 spot for defensive unit rankings, the Tigers' defense is already dominating the conference on paper. While the entire side of the ball earned that ranking early, there's a reigning position group that stands as a sneaky weapon within the roster.

Defensive End Dominance

LSU Tigers defensive end Ali Gaye (11), linebacker Greg Penn III (30), linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. (40) and cornerback Mekhi Garner (2) celebrate an interception against Auburn as the Auburn Tigers take on the LSU Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Aulsu30 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

At a school that is known for its headline-making quarterbacks and the prestigious wide receiver university title, this season's defensive end position group is changing the norm and stealing the spotlight.

After a massive transfer portal haul, LSU brings in key talent to the defense, including defensive end Princewill Umanmielen from Ole Miss, ranked as the No. 1 edge rusher in the portal, and Jordan Ross, a five-star defensive end transfer from Tennessee, as likely starters for the season opener.

Building depth in the position room is true freshman defensive tackle Lamar Brown, the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2026. As a primary defensive tackle, his versatility could see him being rotated to the edge/end position, as he is listed on the roster as a defensive end.

These superstars take the position group to the next level, with SEC experience and top-tier talent taking over, forming a huge threat for opposing quarterbacks.

Breaking down one offense, especially against tough conference opponents, can be the fast break in the SEC race, and this hidden gem in LSU's roster just might be the perfect product for that.

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