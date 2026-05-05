LSU's Newest CB Addition Comes Just in Time After NFL Draft

After one year at Georgia Military College, Lavonte Williams officially joins the LSU Tigers next season. Coming out of JUCO, Williams quickly joins the SEC conference and Kiffin's already established roster just in time.

In the 2026 NFL Draft, former LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane joined the Kansas City Chiefs as the No. 6 pick.

The talented CB was a key threat to LSU's defense last season, with 191 tackles and eight interceptions during his four seasons in the collegiate realm.

Right In Time

Nov 22, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers cornerback DJ Pickett (3) reacts to intercepting the ball against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers during the second half at Tiger Stadium. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

With the exit of Delane, the Tigers' cornerback room has shifted, needing valuable talent to replace the empty slot. And everyone has realized. In the final media session of spring ball, Lane Kiffin was pressed with questions about the current cornerback depth chart.

"I think that's a huge emphasis for us this offseason to look at. Because some guys did some decent things, but nobody stepped up to make you feel great in that and so got a lot of work to do in that, and that's what I said. There's no portal to go to," said Kiffin.

But there still was Williams. And after cornerback Aidan Anding's spring game injury, there were concerns about the next steps for the defensive position. So, LSU got to work and offered Williams on May 1. By May 2, he was a Tiger.

How The Talent Matches Up

Oct 11, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Lanorris Sellers (16) scrambles against LSU Tigers cornerback Mansoor Delane (4) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

In his first year, the 6'3, 175-pound cornerback takes on the challenge of adapting early to the program, as he missed out on spring ball. But in a broader sense, he's stepping into a position that just recently held NFL talent. First-round pick talent.

In his lone season at GMC, Williams recorded 17 tackles, one interception and five pass breakups in 11 games. He's a tight coverage player, similar to the way Delane would take the field and create threats to any receiver before him.

As Delane grew in his career with the Tigers, coming in as a four-star recruit ranked the No. 15 CB in the nation, he quickly excelled on the stage of Death Valley. Although Williams will essentially be thrown into the mix, surrounded by a very established, well-recruited defense, he still has a chance to do the same and set his own stage.

The addition of Williams has been a long-awaited addition to the Tigers' defense. He may not have a resumé full of Division I experience, but he has the opportunity to follow in the footsteps of a talented cornerback who had just come before him.

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