New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: CB Mansoor Delane, LSU
In this story:
CB Mansoor Delane
- Height: 6’0”
- Weight: 187 lbs
- Class: Senior
- School: LSU
- Hands: 8 ⅞
- Arm length: 30”
- STATS
A former three star recruit out of Archbishop Spalding High School in Severn, Maryland, where he was the 13th recruit from his state and the 55th cornerback during the 2022 recruiting cycle.
Delane initially attended Virginia Tech, and played three seasons with the Hokies before transferring to LSU. He was a four-star recruit in the transfer portal, the 15th CB and the 111th overall player.
Delane finished his college career with an insane 47.5% catch rate and he allowed a catch on just 40% of his passes at LSU – he only surrendered 14 catches!
He only missed 10.6% of his tackles in college, and allowed ZERO touchdowns in 2025, but allowed 10 through his college career, including 7 in 2024 – his final year at VA Tech. He also only committed seven penalties in his college career – ZERO in 2025.
Strengths
- Excellent athletic ability – smooth, explosive, fluid
- Muscular upper-body
- Stick-shift change of direction/acceleration ability
- Oiled up hips to maneuver – quick transitions
- Excellent short area quickness/trigger when squatting
- High football IQ for pattern match
- Elite anticipation
- Cover-2 jam match to No. 2 is excellent
- Sticky press harassment – varies press approach
- Excellent timing through catch point vs. quick game
- Excellent outside midpoint awareness (interception vs. Clemson)
- Elite spatial awareness based on routes in zone coverage
- Disciplined from off coverage
- Very good ball skills
- Explosive through the catch point to quick tackle opponents after the catch
- Packs a punch when tackling
- Above average run support player on the outside
- Executes contain well
- Experienced – 40 starts under his belt
- Elite competitor
- Reportedly very high football and off-field character
Weaknesses
- Less than ideal size
- 8th percentile arm length
- 31st percentile wingspan – short arms
- Could do a better job getting his head turned vertically to locate the ball
- Could do better to shed blocks on the outside
- Limited slot experience – just 4.7% of snaps in the slot
- Limited special teams upside
Summary
Mansoor Delane has more than enough athletic traits to thrive as a cornerback one in the National Football League. He is a sticky man coverage corner with good line of scrimmage skills and press ability, while also having the mental makeup to execute more complex pattern match principles.
Delane possesses elite anticipation + short area burst to quickly restrict space and close width through receivers. He is a weapon vs. quick game and does an excellent job striding out and harassing downfield. Delane is a reliable run defender who isn’t afraid
Delane is a suffocating presence in man coverage and has the anticipation/eyes to thrive in zone, while being a willing and capable run defender.
Overall, Mansoor Delane is a slightly undersized outside cornerback with excellent man coverage and press skills, while being a difference making – high processing – zone defender. Delane will be a cornerback one for a team, possibly as soon as year one.
GRADE: 6.72
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Nick Falato is co-host of the Big Blue Banter podcast. In addition to New York Giants On SI, his work has appeared on SB Nation.Follow nickfalato