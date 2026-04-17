New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: CB Mansoor Delane, LSU

CB Mansoor Delane

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 187 lbs

Class: Senior

School: LSU

Hands: 8 ⅞

Arm length: 30”

STATS

A former three star recruit out of Archbishop Spalding High School in Severn, Maryland, where he was the 13th recruit from his state and the 55th cornerback during the 2022 recruiting cycle.

Delane initially attended Virginia Tech, and played three seasons with the Hokies before transferring to LSU. He was a four-star recruit in the transfer portal, the 15th CB and the 111th overall player.

Delane finished his college career with an insane 47.5% catch rate and he allowed a catch on just 40% of his passes at LSU – he only surrendered 14 catches!

He only missed 10.6% of his tackles in college, and allowed ZERO touchdowns in 2025, but allowed 10 through his college career, including 7 in 2024 – his final year at VA Tech. He also only committed seven penalties in his college career – ZERO in 2025.

Louisiana State University cornerback Mansoor Delane (4) reacts during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, August 30, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Strengths

Excellent athletic ability – smooth, explosive, fluid

Muscular upper-body

Stick-shift change of direction/acceleration ability

Oiled up hips to maneuver – quick transitions

Excellent short area quickness/trigger when squatting

High football IQ for pattern match

Elite anticipation

Cover-2 jam match to No. 2 is excellent

Sticky press harassment – varies press approach

Excellent timing through catch point vs. quick game

Excellent outside midpoint awareness (interception vs. Clemson)

Elite spatial awareness based on routes in zone coverage

Disciplined from off coverage

Very good ball skills

Explosive through the catch point to quick tackle opponents after the catch

Packs a punch when tackling

Above average run support player on the outside

Executes contain well

Experienced – 40 starts under his belt

Elite competitor

Reportedly very high football and off-field character

Weaknesses

Less than ideal size

8th percentile arm length

31st percentile wingspan – short arms

Could do a better job getting his head turned vertically to locate the ball

Could do better to shed blocks on the outside

Limited slot experience – just 4.7% of snaps in the slot

Limited special teams upside

Summary

Mansoor Delane has more than enough athletic traits to thrive as a cornerback one in the National Football League. He is a sticky man coverage corner with good line of scrimmage skills and press ability, while also having the mental makeup to execute more complex pattern match principles.

Delane possesses elite anticipation + short area burst to quickly restrict space and close width through receivers. He is a weapon vs. quick game and does an excellent job striding out and harassing downfield. Delane is a reliable run defender who isn’t afraid

Delane is a suffocating presence in man coverage and has the anticipation/eyes to thrive in zone, while being a willing and capable run defender.

Overall, Mansoor Delane is a slightly undersized outside cornerback with excellent man coverage and press skills, while being a difference making – high processing – zone defender. Delane will be a cornerback one for a team, possibly as soon as year one.

GRADE: 6.72

Nick Falato's Draft Grade Chart | Nick Falato

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