Where LSU Stands in College Football Playoff Race After Week 8

The LSU Tigers dominated the Auburn Tigers 38-17 and secured their first SEC road win since 2024.

The Tigers earned a much-needed bye week. They'll re-evaluate what needs to improve and, most importantly, allow players to heal from injuries.

The SEC continues to change every week, so here is where LSU stands in the College Football Playoff race.

LSU is Sneaking Back Into the CFP Conversations

LSU Tigers wide receiver Jackson Harris (4) celebrates his touchdown. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Tigers are sneaking back into the CFP conversations. Sure, it may only be Week 8, but we're understanding who the contenders are and who is on the outside looking in.

Per ESPN's College Football Power Index, LSU's FPI is ranked seventh in the country (24.0). FPI is a forward-looking model designed to estimate how a team would perform moving forward. It measures a team's true strength and how they would fare on a neutral field.

Let's look at the other projections for the Tigers:

Win-Out Percentage: 12.6%

Win the SEC title: 9.9%

Chance to make the CFB Playoff: 45.2%

Make the National Championship: 9%

To win the National Championship: 4.4%

LSU's percentage of making the CFB Playoff is the 13th-highest of all FBS teams. The Tigers are clustered with several two-loss SEC teams. Seven SEC teams have two losses in October. Ole Miss and Tennessee were the latest to join the list.

Kentucky and Georgia are the lone one-loss teams, while seven teams have three or more losses. The nine-game conference schedule has created chaos. Several programs have a fighting chance of making the SEC title game or the CFP.

After LSU lost to the Kentucky Wildcats, a lot of people counted out Lane Kiffin's team. The Tigers have won four of their last five games and are quietly re-entering the conversation. If they win out, LSU should clinch a CFP berth.

However, the path to a 10-win season will not be easy. After the bye week, the Tigers will face three consecutive ranked opponents: No. 10 Alabama, No. 11 Texas, and No. 16 Tennessee. Luckily, LSU will play the Crimson Tide and the Longhorns at home, but it will still be very difficult.

With all three teams at two losses, the CFP bracket will become much clearer. Three losses will put those aspirations on life support. The Tigers have to get healthy and prepare for one of the toughest three-game slates imaginable.

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