LSU vs. Kentucky: Everything to Know About the Tigers’ Next Opponent

LSU’s next road test comes against a Kentucky team that has already made history under its first-year head coach.

The No. 10 Tigers travel to Lexington to face the Wildcats on Saturday, Oct. 10, with kickoff scheduled for 6 p.m. CT on ESPN. Kentucky enters at 4-1 overall and 2-1 in SEC play, carrying momentum from a dramatic overtime victory at South Carolina.

LSU will seek its first victory in Lexington since the 2002 Bluegrass Miracle, when Marcus Randall connected with Devery Henderson for a 75-yard touchdown as time expired. The Tigers lost their subsequent visits in 2007 and 2021.

A new coach with deep Kentucky roots

Jul 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Will Stein speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Will Stein arrived at Kentucky after three seasons as Oregon’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. The Louisville native played quarterback for the Cardinals, but his family’s ties run through Kentucky. Both parents attended UK, and his father, Matt, played defensive end for the Wildcats.

Hired in December 2025, Stein brought a résumé built around quarterback development. He coached Bo Nix, Dillon Gabriel and Dante Moore at Oregon, where his first offense led the nation in passing yards per game and finished second in scoring.

His early results at Kentucky have established two milestones. Stein is the first coach in program history to win his first two SEC road games and the first to start 4-1 in his debut season since Paul “Bear” Bryant in 1946.

His staff also includes a familiar name for LSU fans: former Tigers assistant Joe Sloan serves as offensive coordinator, while former Texas A&M coordinator Jay Bateman leads the defense.

Minchey and a Louisiana freshman lead the passing attack

Notre Dame transfer Kenny Minchey directs Kentucky’s offense. The senior quarterback completed 28 of 41 passes for 272 yards and three touchdowns against South Carolina.

Freshman receiver Kenny Darby, a product of Airline High School in Bossier City, emerged as his most frequently targeted option. Darby caught 12 passes for 96 yards and a touchdown, setting Kentucky’s freshman single-game receptions record.

Former LSU receiver Nic Anderson who followed Sloan to Kentucky, also delivered his best game as a Wildcat, catching five passes for 80 yards and a touchdown. Texas transfer CJ Baxter led Kentucky’s rushing attack with 48 yards and a score.

Kentucky’s tight ends supplied the decisive plays. Henry Boyer caught a six-yard touchdown in overtime before Stein elected to go for the win. Minchey then found Willie Rodriguez in the back of the end zone for the two-point conversion that sealed a 35-34 victory.

A defense capable of changing possessions

Linebackers Grant Godfrey and Sam Greene played central roles in the comeback. Godfrey recorded nine tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery, while Greene forced two fumbles.

Kentucky’s roster also features former LSU defensive tackle Ahmad Breaux and offensive lineman Lance Heard, adding further connections between the programs.

Why Kentucky presents a challenge

The Wildcats erased a 17-0 deficit at South Carolina, producing their largest road comeback and first road overtime victory.

Their halftime adjustments deserve particular attention. Kentucky outscored Texas A&M and South Carolina by a combined 35-0 in the third quarters of its two SEC road wins. For LSU, sustaining execution after halftime could be as consequential as establishing an early lead against a team that has already shown it can recover.

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