LSU's Turnover Margin Could Decide Its Showdown With Alabama

No. 15 LSU hosts No. 9 Alabama on Saturday in a matchup of 6-2 teams fighting to keep their playoff hopes alive. But both teams look fairly equal except for this one statistic. That statistic is turnover margin, where Alabama ranks 11th nationally, and LSU ranks 87th.

It is the last annual meeting between the schools, who will not play next season because of the SEC’s nine-game schedule. Alabama has won three straight in the series.

Alabama is plus-7 with 19 takeaways and 12 giveaways. LSU is minus-2 with nine takeaways and 11 giveaways.

The matchup will be must-see TV, as LSU leads the SEC in total offense and total defense, and it has won all six of its games by 21 points or more. Alabama, however, has forced at least one turnover in every game this season.

Alabama’s Greedy Defense

Oct 24, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Dijon Lee Jr. (5) celebrates after an interception return touchdown against the Texas A&M Aggies during the first half at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alabama’s 19 takeaways rank third nationally, and its 12 interceptions are tied for the SEC lead. The Crimson Tide also has seven fumble recoveries.

It's not dumb luck that Alabama has been so dominant, as the defense opens every practice with a takeaway drill.

Those takeaways have produced points. Alabama turned its first nine takeaways into 45 points and has scored at least four defensive touchdowns.

Alabama forced four turnovers each against South Carolina and Mississippi State. In its two SEC losses, it broke even against Georgia and lost the turnover battle 4-2 at Tennessee.

In its most recent game, Alabama forced three turnovers against Texas A&M, including a fourth-and-1 fumble. That takeaway set up the go-ahead touchdown in a 31-20 victory.

LSU Is Too Nice With the Ball

Sep 12, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Louisiana Tech Bulldogs linebacker Zheric Hill (21) intercepts a pass against LSU Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU’s offense has given the ball away 11 times, eight on interceptions and three on lost fumbles. That total is why the Tigers’ margin is drastically worse than their offense. LSU ranks 11th in the SEC despite an offense that ranks sixth nationally in yards.

The mistakes have been costly in both of LSU's losses. LSU threw a red-zone interception with 59 seconds left in a 32-24 loss at Ole Miss, then gave the ball away twice without a takeaway in the 35-34 overtime loss at Kentucky.

The giveaways have come in bunches and in almost every game. LSU committed four in a 45-14 win over Louisiana Tech and had a streak of six straight games with an interception.

The defense has limited the damage, allowing 13 points off 11 giveaways. Former Alabama coach Nick Saban said the turnover problem is the thing most likely to keep LSU from a championship run.

Alabama’s defense is built to exploit exactly that.

The Crimson Tide has forced a turnover in every game, so Saturday is the toughest ball-security test LSU has faced.

Every Possession Will Matter Saturday

Tigers Head Coach Lane Kiffin, The LSU Tigers take on the McNeese Cowboys. October 3, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“You make your own breaks,” Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer said about his defense after the loss to Georgia.

Those breaks matter because the unit ranks just 41st nationally in total defense and 86th against the pass.

But when it can force the offense to turn the ball over, it creates more possessions to score on.

Alabama is 4-0 when it wins the turnover battle. LSU has won it only once, in the 35-6 victory over Texas A&M.

Each team’s worst turnover margin of the season, minus-2, came in a loss: LSU’s 35-34 overtime loss at Kentucky and Alabama’s 26-10 setback at Tennessee. Neither team has won a game in which it finished worse than minus-1.

LSU averages 40.1 points a game and Alabama 38.3. In a game between two high-scoring offenses, the defense that produces the extra possession may decide it.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.