Alabama's Defense Presents Sam Leavitt With a Different Kind of Challenge

After a rested bye week, LSU will face the Alabama Crimson Tide at home on Saturday for an SEC rival matchup with high stakes.

Alabama will bring a new challenge to Baton Rouge, as the team takes on a top-ranked program that has held a winning record over the Tigers throughout its history.

It will also bring a challenge to LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt, one that the transfer offensive leader has yet to face this season, sizing up to Alabama's tough defensive schemes.

The Defensive Impact

Josh Williams runs the ball and scores as the LSU Tigers take down Alabama 32-31 at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA ,Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Lsu Vs Alabama Football 3 2132 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Alabama's defense has held its opponents to an average of 222 passing yards per game this season, while Leavitt has been able to average an impressive 271 passing yards per game.

While their defensive schemes focus on early pressure and closing passing lanes against opponents to limit this passing production, Leavitt will have to make quick decisions in the pocket in order to see success on the offense against Alabama.

If Leavitt escapes the pocket when the play-call breaks down, an instinct that was shown in the early season, the defense will quickly close in on him, pushing the Tigers back during the drive.

From the pocket, Leavitt must be comfortable and confident in finding his receivers in just the right amount of time to keep standing against Alabama's defense.

When It Matters Most

Oct 17, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Louisiana State Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) runs with the ball during the first half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During the anticipated matchup between the SEC rivals, the two close-ranked teams can force the matchup to go into a close game late in the fourth quarter, where each play matters most.

As this squad has struggled when trailing in a game, making simple mistakes and system errors this season, the high stakes of this matchup can not bring out a poor performance from the Tigers.

And it all starts with Leavitt. In a close game, the offensive leader must not let this defensive pressure take away his ability to continue the drive and maintain possession.

As he's coming off major momentum, with a season-high 388 passing yards against Auburn in Week 8 and two back-to-back blowout wins over Auburn and Mississippi State, Alabama's defensive pressure comes at a critical time for Leavitt.

Sizing up to this challenge will give him the ultimate test for an SEC quarterback, being able to hold off a dominant opponent in a close game, seeing success in the moments that matter most for the Tigers.

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