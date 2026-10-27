LSU's Offense is Completely Different with Trey'Dez Green

The Bayou Bengals dominated Auburn last Saturday, earning a 38-17 victory against the Auburn Tigers in Jordan-Hare, and the offense looked totally new, thanks to the help of Trey'Dez Green.

LSU faced fourth-and-2 from its own 31-yard line, leading Auburn by seven points early in the second quarter.

Lane Kiffin could have sent out the punt team and trusted his defense. Instead, the LSU coach dialed up a trick play and put the ball in the hands of a player who had spent the previous four games on the sideline.

Quarterback Sam Leavitt handed the ball off before getting it back and finding tight end Trey’Dez Green for an 11-yard gain. The conversion kept a 95-yard drive alive, and Green finished it with a 15-yard touchdown catch that extended LSU’s lead to 17-3.

It was the kind of sequence that showed what Green can add to Kiffin’s offense. He can move the chains on a play designed to catch a defense off guard, then finish the same possession in the end zone.

Green Gives LSU a Different Kind of Target

Sep 12, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers tight end Trey'dez Green (7) runs against Louisiana Tech Bulldogs defensive back Sam Fongang (1) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Green returned from a knee injury to catch five passes for 50 yards and a touchdown in LSU’s 38-17 victory. The win was LSU’s largest margin of victory at Auburn in the history of the series, and it ended an eight-game SEC road losing streak.

Now, with a bye week before Alabama visits Tiger Stadium, Kiffin has an opportunity to make Green an even bigger part of an offense that is finding its rhythm.

At 6-foot-7 and 240 pounds, Green presents a challenge that few defenders can handle comfortably on their own.

Linebackers have to account for his ability to run routes and catch the ball away from his body. Defensive backs may be better equipped to stay with him in space, but they give up size when Leavitt puts the ball where only Green can reach it.

That gives LSU options throughout the field. Green can work over the middle when defenses focus on the receivers outside, give Leavitt a large target near the sideline or create a favorable matchup in the red zone.

Kiffin recognized those traits before the season.

“Well, his skill set is ultra-elite. But so is his mindset,” Kiffin said.

Green had already shown what he could do near the goal line, leading LSU with seven touchdown receptions in 2025. His return gives Leavitt another option inside the 20-yard line as the quarterback continues to build chemistry with a receiving group that has grown during Green’s absence.

How LSU Can Expand His Role Against Alabama

The first step is moving Green around before the snap.

LSU can line him up beside an offensive tackle, in the slot or split wide, forcing Alabama to reveal how it plans to cover him. If a linebacker follows him into space, Leavitt can look for a quick throw. If a smaller defensive back draws the assignment, Green’s size becomes an advantage on throws where he can shield the defender.

Green said during SEC Media Days that Kiffin was already finding ways to create those opportunities.

“I have been moving around the whole field,” Green said. “I don’t think I have lined up in the same formation each drive.”

That flexibility could be especially valuable against Alabama. LSU does not need every throw to Green to travel 20 yards downfield. Short routes across the middle, quick passes off play-action and throws into open space can get him involved early while giving Leavitt answers against pressure.

The Auburn game also showed why Green should remain an option in critical situations. On fourth-and-2, he gave Leavitt a dependable target on a call that carried considerable risk. Later in the drive, he converted a third-and-6 into a touchdown.

The threat of Green can also benefit the players around him. Jackson Harris caught nine passes for 178 yards and two touchdowns against Auburn, while Winston Watkins Jr. has established himself as another dangerous target. If Alabama commits extra attention to LSU’s outside receivers, Green can attack the space underneath. If the defense shifts resources toward the tight end, it could leave Harris or Watkins with more favorable coverage.

A Timely Return for LSU

The Tigers showed they could produce without Green, scoring 31 points against Mississippi State before putting up 38 at Auburn. But his return gives Kiffin another way to attack a defense, particularly when the field gets tighter or LSU needs a completion to extend a drive.

Against Auburn, Green’s fourth-down catch and touchdown came on the same possession. That drive turned a promising start into a two-touchdown lead.

Against Alabama, LSU will need to make the most of those opportunities. With Green back in the lineup, Kiffin has a matchup problem he can use from the opening possession through the red zone.

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