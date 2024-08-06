LSU Practice Notes: Tigers Return to the Practice Field for Day 5 of Fall Camp
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers returned to the practice fields on Tuesday morning for preseason practice No. 5 in Baton Rouge.
It was a short media viewing on Tuesday with reporters only receiving roughly 30 minutes to check in on the Tigers on Day 5.
The Instant Takeaways
Who's in? Who's out?
- LSU wide receiver Zavion Thomas was suited up on Tuesday, but remained sidelined with a hamstring injury. The Tigers are being cautious with the first-year Tiger.
- EDGE Bradyn Swinson and DT Jalen Lee remain absent as they work towards graduation. They've missed the first five days of camp.
- LSU TE Mac Markway was absent on Tuesday. Brian Kelly informed reporters on Tuesday that Markway has stepped away from the program.
- Shelton Sampson and Major Burns were a full go on Tuesday.
Rapid Reactions: The Offense
- Garrett Nussmeier had his best day of Fall Camp on Tuesday. He was consistent on his intermediate routes and connected for a deep shot over the top to Kyren Lacy with Sage Ryan in coverage.
- Upon media walking into camp, John Emery broke off a huge run after being untouched at the line of scrimmage. He's still working on his explosiveness after recovering from a torn ACL, but he's certainly received significant run.
- Kyren Lacy, Chris Hilton and CJ Daniels remain the first-team wide receivers.
- Sophomore wideout Kyle Parker had a drop on 11-on-11 work, but remained consistent afterwards and responded well. He'll be used as a crossing route weapon and a player who can use his burst of speed down the sidelines.
- The offensive line is sharp and continues having its way in the trenches. It's the same first-team and will remain the same first-team: Will Campbell (LT), Garrett Dellinger (LG), DJ Chester (C), Miles Frazier (RG) and Emery Jones (RT).
- Second-team receivers included Aaron Anderson, Shelton Sampson, Kyle Parker, among others.
Rapid Reactions: The Defense
- LSU cornerbacks Ashton Stamps, PJ Woodland and Sage Ryan all came away with pass breakups during 11-on-11 work on Tuesday.
- For Stamps, it was just another day at the office. He's been in the thick of it all camp and continued his impressive play on Tuesday morning.
- For Woodland and Ryan, the two are competing for that second starting cornerback spot with the pair of corners making a play.
- A note on Ryan is that at the end of practice Kyren Lacy utilized his speed to beat Ryan over the top for a huge play from Garrett Nussmeier.
- The first-team defense remained the same: Sai'vion Jones (EDGE), Gio Paez (DT), Jacobian Guillory (DT) and Da'Shawn Womack (EDGE) up front with Harold Perkins (LB) and Greg Penn III (LB) holding down the second level. In the secondary it's Ashton Stamps (CB), Sage Ryan (CB), Major Burns (STAR), Jardin Gilbert (S) and Jordan Allen (S).
- Greg Penn III came up with a sack to close out the final period of the day.
LSU OL vs. DL 1v1's
LSU went with another one-on-one drill with a few key winners:
- Will Campbell over Paris Shand
- Jacobian Guillory over Miles Frazier
- Sai'vion Jones over Emery Jones
- Da'Shawn Womack over Weston Davis
- Emery Jones over Paris Shand
It was a short media viewing on Tuesday, but a productive morning for the LSU Tigers with full pads coming on Wednesday.
