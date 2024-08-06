LSU Tight End Mac Markway Stepping Away From LSU Football Program
LSU tight end Mac Markway will not return to the program and will depart Baton Rouge after one season with the Tigers, head coach Brian Kelly informed reporters on Tuesday.
Markway, who ran with the second-team during most of both Spring Camp and Fall Camp, told the LSU coaching staff that he will not be playing at LSU this season.
"[Markway] informed the coaching staff last night that he will not be playing football at LSU this year," Kelly told reporters.
The plan moving forward is unknown, according to Kelly, with the Transfer Portal remaining an option in the future.
LSU is talented at the tight end position with junior Mason Taylor, sophomore Ka'Morreun Pimpton and five-star freshman Trey'Dez Green emerging as a lethal position group for the program.
The Rotation
Starter: Mason Taylor (Jr.)
Backups: Ka'Morreun Pimpton (Soph.) and Trey'Dez Green (Soph.)
Taylor will be involved more this season with Joe Sloan taking over as the playcaller for the Tigers. He's spoken highly of his prized tight end, calling him one of the program's best players, and will utilize his skill set in a variety of ways.
As for Pimpton, the sophomore phenom has taken strides in the right direction and will look to take on a bigger role this season, but five-star freshman Trey'Dez Green will fly up this depth chart sooner rather than later.
On Day 1, he lived up to the five-star hype. It'll be Green and Pimpton competing for backup duties. We've seen during Fall camp LSU role with a two tight end set with Taylor and Pimpton seeing significant action.
For Markway, he saw the field in double-digit games as a freshman in 2023 after emerging as a talented blocking tight end behind Mason Taylor.
The Freshman Year Rundown:
"Appeared in 12 games with 1 start as a true freshman … Started in place of an injured Mason Taylor in win over Mississippi State in what was his first SEC game … Caught 3 passes for 16 yards and a TD … First collegiate touchdown came in win over Georgia State … Caught 1 pass for 8 yards in his LSU debut vs. Grambling … Had a catch for 5 yards in win over Mississippi State … Played a season-high 60 offensive snaps vs. Mississippi State … Saw action in a total of 160 offensive snaps and another 39 on special teams – all coming on kickoff returns."
