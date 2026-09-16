LSU's Princewill Umanmielen Served With Court Papers in Ole Miss Lawsuit

It's Week 3 of LSU football's season, and it's the third week that LSU staff of players have been involved in legal battles one way or another.

First, it was the eligibility hearing for former NFL signees Dae'Quan Wright and Zxavian Harris before Clemson. Next, it was the SEC's lawsuit against LSU before the Louisiana Tech game. Now it's former Ole Miss players Princewill Umanmielen and Devin Harper at the center of the legal spotlight before the Ole Miss game.

The LSU and Ole Miss rivalry took a dramatic turn on Tuesday when the Tigers' star defensive endUmanmielen was served with court papers right outside of LSU's football building before entering.

The papers are related to the Rebels' lawsuit against him, according to court records that ESPN obtained.

The lawsuit was filed in late July after Ole Miss filed breach-of-contract lawsuits against former players and current LSU players Harper and Umanmielen.

While only Umanmielen has been served, Harper is expected to get his papers soon, On3's WIlson Alexander also reported Wednesday morning.

Ole Miss Already Playing Saturday's Game

Nov 28, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels athletic director Keith Carter on field before the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The timing of the serve comes at a perfect time for the Rebels, as No. 7 LSU is set to play at No. 8 Ole Miss on Saturday. The matchup is between heated rivals that has been rejuvenated by LSU coach Lane Kiffin's return to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium after departing Ole Miss before the postseason.

LSU and Umanmielen were aware that a serve was coming, as the lawsuit was never dismissed, but the timing of the actual legal procedure is certainly something that stands out as the two meet on Saturday.

ESPN reported that the court records said Umanmielen was served with his "first set of interrogatories, requests for production of documents and requests for admission."

All that means is Umanmielen has to produce a formal package of discovery tools that are used in civil cases to gather facts, request documents and narrow down any disputed issues before trial.

The Original Complaint

Ole Miss wide receiver Winston Watkins (17), linebacker Princewill Umanmielen (1) and defensive end Da'Shawn Womack (15) celebrate with fans after a college football game between Ole Miss and LSU at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. Ole Miss defeated LSU 24-19. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ole Miss originally sued Umanmielen and Harper on July 27.

The Rebels are seeking close to $1 million in penalties, $550,000 from Umanmielen and $400,000 from Harper, plus attorneys' fees and court costs, in a breach of contract complaint.

Ole Miss' effort in the lawsuit is aimed at forcing LSU to account for the $900,000 on its revenue-sharing cap, not to recoup money from its former players.

Ole Miss' allegation is that Umanmielen signed a revenue-sharing contract to return to the Rebels on Jan. 3, but then he entered the transfer portal on Jan. 20 and signed with LSU the next day. Harper signed a deal to remain at Ole Miss on Jan. 6 and entered the transfer portal eight days later. He signed with the Tigers on Jan. 16.

Both players' agreements with the Rebels included the penalties listed in the lawsuit as the penalty for breaking the contract within a 90-day window.

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