LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier Receives NFL Comparison, Cruising Up NFL Draft Boards
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier stole the show on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium after lifting the Bayou Bengals over a Top 10 foe in prime time.
After a shaky start to the SEC clash against Ole Miss, Nussmeier remained poised in order to keep the Tigers in the ball game.
Then, come late in the fourth quarter with under two minutes left, mayhem ensued.
Nussmeier converted on back-to-back fourth downs with one resulting in a game-tying touchdown to end regulation. Once the extra frame rolled around, it was all LSU with the Nussmeier connecting with Kyren Lacy for the game-winner score in overtime.
Nussmeier now has America's attention with NFL Draft analysts buzzing about the ceiling the redshirt-junior attains.
He's become a hot commodity as of late.
Nussmeier has been quarterback making the "NFL throws" routinely with experts taking notice week in and week out.
18-year NFL Scout, Jim Nagy, believes Nussmeier has the "highest ceiling in the NFL Draft" when it comes to the quarterback class in 2025.
He's made NFL throw after NFL throw with the analysts giving lofty praise after making the pro comparison.
Nussmeier's NFL Comparison: Tony Romo
Dane Brugler, an NFL Draft analyst for The Athletic, has given praise to Nussmeier all season with his biggest compliment thus far coming in a comparison to an NFL great.
Nussmeier has the ability to tune out the noise. He doesn't get rattled when he makes a poor decision. Instead, the poised signal-caller goes back to the drawing board and learns from his mistakes.
It was on full display on Saturday night against Ole Miss.
"It would have been easier for us to be frustrated, those who watched the game, but Garrett wasn't frustrated, and what we saw at the end was why I thought it was a great growth game," Brian Kelly said. "He made the plays when he needed to make them."
Nussmeier has become a team and fan favorite in 2024 as he carves out a role as one of the top signal-callers in America.
"Nuss played a helluva game," Lacy said on Saturday night. "He comes in every single day, he doesn't cut any corners in the weight room, he gets on my ass when I try to skip a rep. We've got each other's back no matter what. ... I love my brother."
Now, he has NFL Draft experts beginning to study the tape, continue evaluating and begin placing him higher on their Big Boards.
