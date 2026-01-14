LSU Football Lands Five-Star USC Trojans Quarterback Transfer in Major Portal Move

USC Trojans quarterback Husan Longstreet has signed with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers after departing Los Angeles following one season with the program, LSU Tigers On SI has learned.

Longstreet originally put pen to paper with USC as a consensus top-five signal-caller in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle where he checked in as a five-star prospect upon signing with the program.

The 6-foot, 200-pounder made the decision to join Lincoln Riley and the Trojans over the likes of the Texas A&M Aggies, Michigan Wolverines, Miami Hurricanes, and Ole Miss Rebels, among several others, out of high school.

But the stint with USC was short-lived after revealing plans of departing the program after playing in only four games across one season with the Trojans - where LSU has now made it's presence felt.

During his lone year in Los Angeles, he completed 13-of-15 attempts for 103 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing 11 times for 76 yards and two more scores.

Now, he's made his move. Longstreet is LSU bound after making his decision to sign with the program in Baton Rouge on Wednesday - a historic move for the Tigers.

With four seasons of eligibility remaining, Longstreet could emerge as the heir apparent to LSU signee Sam Leavitt - the No. 1 quarterback in the Transfer Portal - where he could very well depart for the 2027 NFL Draft if he has a strong season this upcoming fall.

LSU now holds the top quarterback room in America with a pair of Top-10 transfer signal-callers officially signing with the program.

The LSU Transfer Signees: Quarterback Edition

No. 1: QB Sam Leavitt - Arizona State

The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder checks in as the No. 1 overall player in the NCAA Transfer Portal with Kiffin and Co. landing their signal-caller for the 2026 season on Monday.

The coveted quarterback didn't play the full length of the 2025 season due to a foot injury, but managed to finish with 1,628 yards passing and 10 touchdowns. He threw only three interceptions while also rushing for 306 yards and five scores.

He had his money year in 2024 after leading the Sun Devils to the College Football Playoff amid his first season with the program under Kenny Dillingham and Co.

Leavitt rounded out his 2024 campaign throwing for 2,885 yards and 24 touchdowns as the Sun Devils reached the College Football Playoff in a historic year for the program in Tempe.

But the veteran signal-caller has now made his move with Kiffin and the LSU Tigers officially landing the No. 1 player in the NCAA Transfer Portal after putting pen to paper on Monday night.

No. 2: QB Landen Clark - Elon

The FCS All-American checks in as a Top-100 quarterback in the market with the Bayou Bengals, Michigan Wolverines, Kentucky Wildcats, and James Madison Dukes emerging as the schools to know in his process.

The 6-foot, 186-pounder started for Elon this past season as a redshirt-freshman where he appeared in all 12 games for the program and comes in as the No. 75 rated transfer at his position, according to 247Sports.

The dual-threat signal-caller threw for 2,321 yards and 18 touchdowns while also rushing for 614 yards and 11 scores on the year.

The LSU Tigers and Michigan Wolverines were two schools keeping close tabs on Clark, but a multi-day stay to Baton Rouge over the weekend sealed the deal for Kiffin and Co.

