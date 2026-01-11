LSU Football Surging For Prized Quarterback Transfer Amid Three-Team Battle

Elon quarterback Landen Clark has narrowed his focus to four schools with the LSU Tigers emerging as a contender in his recruitment process.

Clark, an FCS All-American, checks in as a Top-100 quarterback in the market with the Bayou Bengals, Michigan Wolverines, Kentucky Wildcats, and James Madison Dukes battling for his services with a decision expected soon.

The 6-foot, 186-pounder started for Elon this past season as a redshirt-freshman where he appeared in all 12 games for the program and comes in as the No. 75 rated transfer at his position, according to 247Sports.

The dual-threat signal-caller threw for 2,321 yards and 18 touchdowns while also rushing for 614 yards and 11 scores on the year.

The LSU Tigers and Michigan Wolverines are two schools keeping close tabs on Clark where he's fresh off of an official visit in Baton Rouge after arriving on Friday and departing on Sunday.

Sources indicate to LSU Tigers On SI that the staff in the Bayou State impressed Clark with the program emerging as the school to watch in his process - with Michigan fighting until the buzzer.

Blessed/Humbled with opportunities to live my dream of playing Quarterback at the highest level



I want to personally thank @TonyTrisciani for being the only coach to take a chance on me to play QB collegiately coming out of HS. YOU CHANGED MY LIFE‼️



COMMITMENT SOON 🙏🏼

🐯🐱〽️🟣 pic.twitter.com/lhhgvwe7Bv — Landen Clark (@_landenclark) January 11, 2026

Now, as Clark weighs his options, Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers staff are in "wait and see" mode with the Top-100 transfer quarterback mulling over options with his camp as a decision nears.

In the meantime, the program remains in pursuit of multiple quarterbacks in the market with USC Trojans transfer Husan Longstreet arriving in Baton Rouge on Saturday for an official visit.

Longstreet signed with the USC program as a consensus top-five signal-caller in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle where he checked in as a five-star prospect in his class.

The 6-foot, 200-pounder made the decision to join Lincoln Riley and the Trojans over the likes of the Texas A&M Aggies, Michigan Wolverines, Miami Hurricanes, and Ole Miss Rebels, among several others, out of high school.

But the stint with USC was short-lived after revealing plans of departing the program after playing in only four games across one season with the Trojans in 2025.

News: #LSU is hosting the No. 6 rated quarterback in the NCAA Transfer Portal: Husan Longstreet.



The USC Trojans transfer is a former 5-star prospect in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle with four years of eligibility.



Now, Lane Kiffin and Co. are in pursuit, @MattMoscona reports. pic.twitter.com/WGFW8536rh — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) January 11, 2026

“He wants a chance to compete, that’s how you get better — only by playing,” his father Kevin told Rivals. “He loves USC, the team and players, but no guarantees in life and Husan is a competitor.

“Everyone is saying ‘sit for another year, only need one good year.’ But there’s no guarantee Lincoln is back next year, what if we struggle and a new staff comes in? Then he has to learn whole new system. He wants to play now and give himself his best shot.”

Now, Kiffin and Co. are intensifying their pursuit for the top signal-caller amid a visit to Baton Rouge this weekend.

