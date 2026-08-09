Trey'Dez Green Is Creating New Problems for LSU Defenses During Camp

Trey'Dez Green has spent the opening week of LSU's fall camp doing exactly what the preseason hype suggested he would. The 6-foot-7 tight end has been nothing short of his hype in individual and team periods of fall camp.

LSU’s open practice time has painted a consistent picture of Green through the first several practices, working from whatever position he’s been asked to, Green has done everything correct so far.

New quarterback Sam Leavitt has quickly built chemistry with his top target. That’s what fall is all about for these two.

With new head coach Lane Kiffin installing an offense built with new pieces, Green looks like the centerpiece. Fall camp is proving that last year's breakout season for the tight end was only the beginning.

Building Chemistry With His QB

LSU Tigers tight end Trey'Dez Green (14) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 during the NCAA football game against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. LSU Tigers won 17-10. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Green and Leavitt have been paired together from the very first period of camp. Leavitt's first pass of the day on Day 1 to Green down the middle of the field, and Green never took a rep without Leavitt throwing to him.

That early rapport has carried into every subsequent practice viewed by media. During the media viewing window on August 8, quarterbacks began by throwing to the tight ends, and Green worked exclusively with Leavitt during that period.

The pairing is slowly silencing any concern over problems connecting dots about LSU's offensive priorities. Green and receiver Jayce Brown appear to be shaping up as LSU's two most targeted pass catchers this season.

Creating Mismatches Everywhere

LSU Tigers tight end Trey'Dez Green (14) catches a pass for a touchdown while being defended by Clemson Tigers cornerback Avieon Terrell (8) Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 during the NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. LSU Tigers won 17-10. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kiffin's staff has not been shy about moving Green out of a traditional tight end alignment. By Day 4 of camp, Green was spending significant time running routes split out wide.

The versatility shows up in how LSU pairs its tight ends together. Much of the work between Leavitt and his tight ends has come from dual-tight-end formations utilizing both hybrid playmaker Green and a more traditional tight end in Malachi Thomas, running out routes, crossing patterns and deep slants.

What has stood out most is Green's ability to separate despite his size. He has an ever-impressive ability to separate in the middle of the field while being bigger than everyone else out there.

Even in individual drills, Green's presence reshapes the room around him. Thomas has consistently run second behind Green in tight end drills, reinforcing that Green is the unquestioned first option at the position, to no one’s surprise.

Building For a Monster Season

Oct 18, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Louisiana State Tigers tight end Trey'Dez Green (14) scores on the two point conversion against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Green enters his junior year with the credentials to match the camp buzz. He is the reigning leader among SEC tight ends in receiving touchdowns with seven, finishing 2025 with 33 receptions for 433 yards while also leading the entire team in yards per reception at 13.1.

His track record at LSU is already historic for the position. Green holds LSU's career record for receiving touchdowns by a tight end with 11 and set the single-season record for the position with seven touchdowns in 2025.

National recognition has followed him into camp. He was named to the preseason watchlist for the John Mackey Award, given annually to the nation's top tight end, and is ranked as the top returning tight end in the country by Pro Football Focus.

It’s clear early on in camp that he is a foundational piece of Kiffin's new-look attack. Green is arguably the most gifted athlete in college football.

If early camp observations are any indication, LSU's defense won't be the only one struggling to answer him this from now until late January.

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