LSU's Lane Kiffin Reacts To Trinidad Chambliss' Injunction Hearing Amid Legal Battle

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss continues his legal battle with the NCAA as the Rebels signal-caller fights for eligibility in 2026.

Chambliss is seeking an injunction, which would grant him eligibility until the court rules otherwise, for his sixth season of eligibility throughout the 2026 campaign.

"Chambliss has now had his waiver, appeal and reconsideration denied," Yahoo's Ross Dellenger wrote via X. "The QB is in the midst of a court hearing in Mississippi seeking a preliminary injunction to prohibit the NCAA from enforcing its eligibility standards and granting him a sixth year or eligibility."

Once Chambliss' appeal was denied last month, his camp immediately filed suit against the NCAA with the two sides now meeting in a Mississippi court room on Thursday with a final verdict set to be revealed.

“The NCAA Athletics Eligibility Subcommittee’s decision to deny Trinidad’s appeal is indefensible in light of the undisputed facts,” a statement from Ole Miss said. “The NCAA staff and subcommittee asserted that Trinidad was not denied the opportunity to compete during the 2022 season, despite the reality that he did not dress for a single game while suffering from severe, incapacitating medical conditions.

"Those conditions were fully and contemporaneously documented by his treating physician, yet this waiver request was still denied when it should have been approved at the NCAA staff level.

“Trinidad’s representatives will continue to pursue all available legal remedies, and we will publicly stand behind Trinidad while holding the NCAA accountable for a decision that fails to align with its own rules, precedent, and the documented medical record.”

Now, Chambliss' former head coach is weighing in on the saga that has unfolded after Lane Kiffin took to social media on Thursday.

In a since deleted post via X, Kiffin wrote, "Only in the Sip," in reference to the following social media post:

Ole Miss QBs coach Joe Judge was asked to talk slower by the Judge presiding over Trinidad Chambliss’ eligibility hearing pic.twitter.com/Lvs5F09MDF — Mudcat Media (@Mudcat_Media) February 12, 2026

Kiffin has routinely taken to social media in support of Chambliss as he eyes as sixth season of eligibility with the verdict set to be revealed on Thursday, Feb. 12.

Now, all eyes are on the Mississippi courthouse with a decision to be revealed on Thursday, according to multiple reports.

