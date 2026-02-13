Trinidad Chambliss Ruling Sets Stage for Epic Clash Between LSU Football and Ole Miss

After spending over seven hours in the Calhoun County Courthouse on Thursday, Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss was granted a preliminary injunction against the NCAA following Judge Robert Whitwell's ruling.

Judge Whitwell said in his lengthy decision that the NCAA “breached its duty of good faith and acted in bad faith” in denying Chambliss a medical redshirt for the 2022 season when he was at Ferris State prior to making his decision on Thursday.

Ole Miss took to social media to reveal a statement following the decision - setting the stage for what's the be another strong roster in 2026 for the Rebels.

"We are excited for Trinidad and grateful to Judge Whitwell for making the right decision today. We appreciate the thoughtful consideration given to this matter and for the court's recognition of the circumstances surrounding Trinidad's case," Ole Miss Athletics wrote via X.

"We believe this outcome affirms what we have maintained throughout this process that Trinidad deserves the opportunity to compete and complete his collegiate career on the field.

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss smiles while talking with his attorney William Liston during the hearing of Chambliss in his lawsuit against the NCAA at Calhoun County Courthouse in Pittsboro, Miss., on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026. Chambliss is looking for a temporary injunction and a permanent injunction against the NCAA for one more year of eligibility. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Trinidad has demonstrated tremendous perseverance, character and commitment to his teammates, this university and college football. We remain fully supportive of him and his legal team, who have worked diligently to ensure his eligibility was fairly evaluated.

Chambliss will be one of the top returning players in college football after throwing 3,927 yards and 22 touchdowns in 2025, while adding 520 rushing yards and eight scores; fueling the Rebels' College Football Playoff run.

With Chambliss back in the mix for Ole Miss, it sets the stage for what will be an epic duel between the LSU Tigers and Rebels in 2026 with the college football world awaiting Lane Kiffin's return to Oxford.

The electrifying signal-caller puts the Ole Miss squad at full strength where he will look to make a statement against his former coach - along with ex-Rebels Winston Watkins, Princewill Umanmielen, Devin Harper, and TJ Dottery.

Now, all eyes are on the offseason with Kiffin and the LSU Tigers looking to make history in 2026 - but there will be multiple hurdles to jump off - including an SEC showdown against Chambliss and Ole Miss on Sept. 19 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

