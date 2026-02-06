LSU Football and Ole Miss Rebels Emerge as Potential Landing Spots for Elite Athlete

Cecilia (La.) four-star prospect Braylon Calais continues navigating a critical offseason in his recruitment with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers battling for the No. 3 rated athlete in America.

The coveted two-way weapon made his way to Baton Rouge last weekend for an unofficial visit with Kiffin and Co. as the program intensifies its pursuit.

Calais, the No. 3 rated athlete in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has seen his status skyrocket after back-to-back big-time seasons as a dynamic threat for his prep squad in the Bayou State.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder turned heads after logging 1,059 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns on 163 carries while also tallying 411 receiving yards and four scores as a wideout across the 2024 season.

Fast forward to his junior campaign in 2025 and the Louisiana native once again took America by storm with a myriad of schools entering his recruitment - including the Ohio State Buckeyes and Ole Miss Rebels.

Courtesy of Braylon Calais on Instagram.

LSU continues gaining momentum in Calais' recruitment, but the Ole Miss Rebels have emerged as threats in his process after former LSU Tigers running backs coach Frank Wilson made his way to Oxford to join Pete Golding's staff.

But Kiffin and Co. are making sure to up the ante in this one.

LSU is intensifying its pursuit for Calais with Kiffin making his way to Cecilia (La.) last week for a visit with the top-ranked athlete in Louisiana.

Alongside Kiffin, LSU Tigers running backs coach Kevin Smith also made the trip with Calais receiving face time with the two decision-makers.

Fast forward to Sunday and Calais then traveled down to Baton Rouge for an in-person visit with the coaching staff once again as LSU prioritizes the Cecilia (La.) star.

According to multiple reports, "Ole Miss is 'working to close the gap' between them and LSU in Calais’ recruitment, but that the Tigers will be hard to beat.

Now, all eyes are on the two-team battle between LSU and Ole Miss as the pair of Southeastern Conference programs continue their pursuits of the No. 3 rated athlete in America.

