LSU's Will Campbell, Harold Perkins Named to AP Preseason All-America First Team
BATON ROUGE – The preseason accolades for Will Campbell and Harold Perkins Jr. continued on Monday as the LSU juniors were named first-team preseason All-America by the Associated Press.
Last week, Campbell and Perkins were named first-team preseason All-Americas by both ESPN.com and Sporting News. Earlier this month, Campbell was also named first-team preseason All-America by Walter Camp, while Perkins received second-team honors.
Campbell, a left tackle from Monroe, La., and Perkins, a linebacker from New Orleans, are part of the foundation that has helped third-year head coach Brian Kelly guide the Tigers to back-to-back 10-win seasons.
Campbell enters 2024 with 26 career starts at left tackle and helped pave the way for one of the most prolific offenses in college football history last season. A year ago, the Tigers were the only offense in the FBS to rank in the Top 10 in both rushing and passing yards per game.
Perkins has built the reputation as a game-wrecker on defense, tallying 26 tackles for loss and 13 sacks in his first two years at LSU. He’s recorded 147 total tackles during that span.
AP Preseason All-America Teams
First Team Offense
Quarterback — Carson Beck, fifth year, Georgia.
Running backs — Ollie Gordon II, third year, Oklahoma State; Omarion Hampton, third year, North Carolina.
Tackles — Will Campbell, third year, LSU; Kelvin Banks Jr., third year, Texas.
Guards — Donovan Jackson, fourth year, Ohio State; Tate Ratledge, fifth year, Georgia.
Center — Parker Brailsford, third year, Alabama.
Tight end — Colston Loveland, third year, Michigan.
Wide receivers — Luther Burden III, third year, Missouri; Tetairoa McMillan, third year, Arizona; Emeka Egbuka, fourth year, Ohio State.
All-purpose player — Travis Hunter, third year, Colorado.
Kicker — Graham Nicholson, fourth year, Alabama.
First Team Defense
Edge — James Pearce Jr., third year, Tennessee; Ashton Gillotte, fourth year, Louisville.
Tackles — Mason Graham, third year, Michigan; Howard Cross III, sixth year, Notre Dame.
Linebackers — Harold Perkins Jr., third year, LSU; Jay Higgins, fifth year, Iowa; Barrett Carter, fourth year, Clemson.
Cornerbacks — Will Johnson, third year, Michigan; Denzel Burke, fourth year, Ohio State.
Safeties — Malaki Starks, third year, Georgia; Caleb Downs, second year, Ohio State.
Defensive back — Xavier Watts, fifth year, Notre Dame.
Punter — Alex Mastromanno, fifth year, Florida State.
Second Team Offense
Quarterback — Dillon Gabriel, sixth year, Oregon.
Running backs — TreVeyon Henderson, fourth year, Ohio State; Ashton Jeanty, third year, Boise State
Tackles — Ajani Cornelius, fifth year, Oregon; Aireontae Ersery, fifth year, Minnesota.
Guards — Tyler Booker, third year, Alabama; Dylan Fairchild, fourth year, Georgia.
Center — Cooper Mays, fifth year, Tennessee.
Tight end — Mitchell Evans, fourth year, Notre Dame.
Wide receivers — Tez Johnson, fifth year, Oregon; Tre Harris, fifth year, Mississippi; Ricky White III, fifth year, UNLV.
All-purpose player — Zachariah Branch, second year, Southern California.
Kicker — Andres Borregales, fourth year, Miami.
Second Team Defense
Edge — Nic Scourton, third year, Texas A&M; Abdul Carter, third year, Penn State.
Tackles — Tyleik Williams, fourth year, Ohio State; Deone Walker, third year, Kentucky.
Linebackers — Danny Stutsman, fourth year, Oklahoma; Jason Henderson, fourth year, Old Dominion; Nick Martin, fourth year, Oklahoma State.
Cornerbacks — Benjamin Morrison, third year, Notre Dame; Sebastian Castro, sixth year, Iowa.
Safeties — Dillon Thieneman, second year, Purdue; Billy Bowman, fourth year, Oklahoma.
Defensive back — Ricardo Hallman, fourth year, Wisconsin.
Punter — James Ferguson-Reynolds, third year, Boise State.
