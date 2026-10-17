LSU Stock Report: Who Helped and Hurt Themselves in Dominant Win Over Mississippi State

The No. 22 LSU Tigers led from start to finish, defeating the No. 16 Mississippi State Bulldogs 31-0 on Saturday. LSU emphatically responded after a disappointing loss to Kentucky.

The Tigers look like two different teams at home and on the road. At home, LSU is 5-0 and outscoring opponents 225-44. Away from Tiger Stadium, they're 0-2.

In a must-win game, the Tigers handled business against a Bulldogs team without starting quarterback Kamario Taylor. Let's look at who improved and hurt their stock on Saturday.

Who Helped Themselves?

LSU defensive end Jordan Ross. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jordan Ross, DE

When one man goes down, another steps up. That has been LSU's story this year, and it applied on Saturday when Princewill Umanmielen left the game with an injury.

Multiple defensive players contributed to the Tigers' shutout, but Jordan Ross stepped up on Saturday. He recorded a sack, 2.5 tackles for loss, and consistently pressured Parker Puckett.

If Umanmielen misses time, Ross will play a major role up front and he delivered on Saturday.

Sam Leavitt, QB

Sam Leavitt led his team by example against Mississippi State. His mobility was limited, but he stood in the pocket and delivered strikes all day.

Leavitt completed 31 of his 38 pass attempts for 289 yards and four touchdowns. His turnover-free game was encouraging. This was Leavitt's first game without a turnover. While the Tigers' offense fumbled the ball, Leavitt's mistake-free performance was a standout.

LSU needs similar games from Leavitt if it's going to remain an SEC contender.

LSU's Secondary

The Tigers' secondary was tremendous. Ty Benefield recorded an interception while DJ Pickett and PJ Woodland had multiple pass deflections. They kept everything in front and forced Parker Puckett to make difficult decisions.

LSU followed the formula to wreak havoc on a freshman quarterback. The Bulldogs finished with 121 passing yards and never found a rhythm because of the Tigers' secondary.

Who Hurt Themselves?

LSU's Stacy Gage. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

LSU's Depth

A lopsided victory results in very few negatives. However, the injury bug caught up to the Tigers again. Umanmielen, Jackson Harris, and Lamar Brown all suffered injuries on Saturday.

LSU was already without several key contributors, including Trey'Dez Green, Dashawn Spears, and Whit Weeks. If the injuries suffered today are serious, the Tigers are going to be short-handed.

Lane Kiffin will happily take an SEC win, but there are serious questions about this team's depth moving forward. They could be without multiple star players next week, which is concerning.

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