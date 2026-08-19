How Many LSU Opponents Are Ranked in the First AP Top 25 Poll

The 2026 regular season is nearly here. Fall camp is passing by, and soon enough, the LSU Tigers will make their final preparations for their first game against Clemson.

The high expectations followed Lane Kiffin to Baton Rouge, and that was apparent in the Preseason AP Poll. The Tigers were among nine SEC teams in the top 25, with Kiffin's team coming in at No. 11.

The road to the College Football Playoff will not be easy. LSU will be matched up with several top-25 teams. Let's take a look at who those teams are with the current AP Poll.

At No. 9 Ole Miss

LSU Tigers linebacker Whit Weeks gives direction before the snap. Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Few games will draw more attention than LSU vs Ole Miss on September 19. Kiffin's return to Oxford will rile up the fans and there will be a lot more emotion involved in this game.

Besides the Kiffin storyline, the Rebels have a talented roster. This is an early-season challenge for the Tigers, and they must be ready for it.

No. 8 Texas A&M

LSU and Texas A&M. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Immediately following a tough test, the Tigers will return home to face 8th-ranked Texas A&M. The Aggies are coming off a disappointing end to 2025, but they return immense talent for a bounce-back year.

Texas A&M should remain one of the best rushing teams in the country, so LSU's defensive line will be tested. Marcell Reed gave the defense fits last season, but the Tigers brought in several players to help out.

No. 13 Alabama

LSU kicker Damian Ramos (34) connects for a field goal. Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alabama is ranked outside of the top 10 in the preseason poll for the first time since 2008. Kalen DeBoer recently said they're aware of people's doubts about the Crimson Tide.

Alabama has some new moving parts, including at quarterback, but this matchup never fails to deliver fireworks. LSU's home-field advantage should help for a game with potential CFP implications.

No. 5 Texas

LSU Tigers running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Credit: Ronald Cortes-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Speaking of games with potentially massive CFP implications, LSU-Texas has all the makings for a huge showdown on November 14. The Longhorns are the highest-ranked team on LSU's schedule.

Texas spent a lot of money in the transfer portal, securing top-notch talent and assembling one of the best rosters in the country. Now, Steve Sarkisian has to deliver. Arch Manning returns for his second full season as the starting quarterback, and he has plenty of weapons to work with.

Luckily, many of these top-25 games will be played at home, where LSU has thrived for years. The Tigers may have one more hurdle to clear if the CFP is on the horizon in November.

At No. 20 Tennessee

Tennessee Volunteers tight end Princeton Fant reacts to a play against LSU Tigers linebacker Micah Baskerville. Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

LSU and Tennessee will meet up for the first time since October 2022, when the Volunteers won 40-13. Last season, Tennessee took care of beateable opponents, but they couldn't get the signature win.

They finished with an 8-4 record and will certainly look to improve on that mark. It's unclear what Josh Heupel's team will look like in November, but this will still be a tough road test.

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