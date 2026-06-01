LSU Tigers Targeting Flip of Another Texas Tech Commit

The LSU Tigers are staying busy on the recruiting trail this summer ahead of the first season under new head coach Lane Kiffin.

There's been a ton of attention surrounding LSU's pursuit of flipping five-star Texas Longhorns wide receiver commit Easton Royal, who was in Baton Rouge over the weekend on an official visit. A New Orleans native, significant buzz has been building around Royal, and the chances of him flipping to LSU could be growing.

The Tigers have also been in pursuit of another elite player set to play in the Lone Star State. Along with Royal, LSU hosted five-star Texas Tech defensive lineman Jalen Brewster for a visit over the weekend. However, he's not the only Red Raiders commit that LSU has eyes on when it comes to a potential flip.

LSU a Team to Watch for Texas Tech 5-Star EDGE Anthony Sweeney

LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

According to Rivals, LSU is "a school to keep an eye on" in the recruitment of Texas Tech five-star edge rusher Anthony Sweeney, who has been committed to the Red Raiders since April 13. He joins Brewster as the two top commits for Texas Tech in the 2027 recruiting class and two of the best defensive players this cycle.

LSU only has five commits in the 2027 class but the Tigers have chose quality over quantity at this point in the process. Being able to flip the two Texas Tech commits -- and potentially Royal -- would give LSU an answer for its overall class size while simultaneously pushing for one of the best group of commits in the SEC.

But of course, Texas Tech has all of the tools necessary in order to convince both Brewster and Sweeney to stay committed and eventually sign. The Red Raiders have substantial NIL resources along with an elite head coach in Joey McGuire, who proved last season that he can make the program an annual contender in the Big 12.

5-star EDGE Anthony Sweeney is still hearing from other schools despite being committed to Texas Tech, @ChadSimmons_ reports👀



LSU is a school to keep an eye on...



Read: https://t.co/Yo160Lyqww pic.twitter.com/BVTw52RPcH — Rivals (@Rivals) May 29, 2026

Where LSU's 2027 Class Currently Stands

The Tigers spent much of the early offseason loading up through the transfer portal following Kiffin's arrival. As a result, LSU only has five 2027 commits as of June 1, but there's still some major talent among the group.

LSU landed a commitment from five-star tight end Ahmad Hudson on May 3, giving the Tigers their best addition this cycle. The program also has verbal commitments from four-star players like edge rusher Jaiden Bryant, quarterback Peyton Houston, wide receiver Ah'Mari Stevens and athlete Braylon Calais.

Time will tell who gets added to this list of names.

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