LSU Tigers vs. Ole Miss Football: Rebels Star Wide Receiver Tre Harris Status Update
Ole Miss wide receiver Tre Harris has played an integral role in the success of the Rebels' offense through the first six weeks of the season while leading the FBS in receiving yards.
The Louisiana native is up to 885 yards on the season which ranks him No. 1 in college football, but his status for Saturday night against No. 13 LSU has been in question all week.
Now, there's an update on his availability with Harris "on track to being available," according to Matt Zenitz of 247Sports.
Harris exited the Rebels' Week 6 showdown against South Carolina with an ankle injury after tallying three receptions for 81 yards
“We don’t really get into much detail on that. He didn’t finish the first half and wasn’t close to going back in the second half," Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin said on Monday. "He certainly wouldn’t be playing today, so we have to get the other guys ready and we have to perform better than we did in the second half when we scored three points – now, we only threw one pass in the fourth quarter. That makes us move people in different spots when he’s out, so we’re preparing to do that and preparing to play without him.”
It's clear the LSU secondary has been a thorn in the defense's side this season with the Rebels looking to exploit the area in Week 7.
For Lane Kiffin's group, he understands the challenge that lies ahead and the level of game planning that must be done heading into the prime time SEC clash.
“It’s a big week for us preparing to play a talented and well coached team in a challenging place to play,” Kiffin said. “Our guys are excited for the challenge coming off of last week’s road game. We got a lot of work to do and a lot of things to improve on, especially offensively. Felt good about two of the three phases on Saturday and our goal is to play a complete game this week.”
With Harris on track to suit up for Ole Miss, it gives the Rebels their top offensive weapon for the pivotal SEC showdown with significant College Football Playoff implications.
For the No. 13 ranked Tigers, they'll be well-rested coming off of a bye week after receiving an opportunity to recover in Week 6.
The Tigers will return freshman phenom running back Caden Durham after he suffered a foot injury against South Alabama in Week 5.
In LSU's contest against South Alabama, it was Durham who handled business after ending the first half with 217 all-purpose yards (128 rushing yards and 89 receiving yards) and two touchdowns before heading to the sideline before the second quarter ended.
Durham suffered a foot injury and missed the remainder of the game.
“He’s doing great. 100 percent,” Kelly said last Tuesday. “He’s doing chin-ups right now.”
Following the Week 5 contest against South Alabama, Kelly stated the program didn't believe this would be a long-term injury.
"We don't see it as anything that is going to be a major injury," LSU head coach Brian Kelly said following Saturday's game.
On Monday, Kelly detailed that Durham will practice this week and is a go.
Aside from Durham, the names to keep tabs on will be a pair of LSU wide receivers in Chris Hilton Jr. and CJ Daniels on Saturday's status report. The receivers are listed as questionable for Week 7, and with redshirt-freshman wideout Kyle Parker out for the season, their presence is much needed.
No. 13 LSU will kickoff against No. 9 Ole Miss on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium at 6:30 p.m. CT.
