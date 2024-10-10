LSU Tigers vs. Ole Miss Injury Report: Key Wide Receivers Questionable for Week 7
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue preparation for a Week 7 showdown against No. 9 Ole Miss with several key components to the offense's success in jeorpardy.
Kelly and Co. will be without redshirt-freshman wide receiver Kyle Parker, but he isn't the only wideout to keep tabs on when it comes to his status on Saturday night.
LSU listed a trio of key receivers on the injury report with the SEC posting the initial update on Wednesday night.
Ole Miss star receiver Tre Harris was also listed.
A look into the Injury Report for both programs heading into the SEC clash:
Trio of LSU Wide Receivers: Kyle Parker, Chris Hilton and CJ Daniels
The Buzz: Hilton's Status in Jeopardy
LSU wide receiver Chris Hilton was expected to make his season debut against the UCLA Bruins, but didn't see the field in Week 4.
After suffering an ankle injury in August, Hilton has been sidelined, but continues trending in the right direction. He warmed up and went through pregame prior to the UCLA game for the first time all season.
Now, he'll continue practicing this week but is listed as "questionable" for Saturday. Hilton was joined by fellow wideouts Kyle Parker who is "out" and CJ Daniels who is "questionable".
Kelly detailed Hilton's "unusual" injury during Wednesday's SEC Teleconference.
"This is the first year that he's been a missing piece. It's been a complicated injury," Kelly said on Wednesday. "Chris has done everything to get back as quickly as possible. This has been an injury that we've done scans and we've done MRI's. The healing hasa just been slow.
"If he had the proper healing and was ready to go, he's put in the time and he has the want to to be out there. I want to be clear that everyone should understand that if Chris is able to be out there, he would be out there. This has just been one of those unusual injuries that has taken so much longer to heal than normal. We're going to get him back out there, and when he does, I'm certain that he's going to be a welcomed addition to our offense."
Now, the Tigers will continue utilizing the week to get healthy for a Top 15 showdown in Death Valley against No. 9 Ole Miss on Saturday night.
Ole Miss Star Wideout's Status in Jeopardy: Tre Harris
Ole Miss wide receiver Tre Harris has played an integral role in the success of the Rebels' offense through the first six weeks of the season while leading the FBS in receiving yards.
The Louisiana native is up to 885 yards on the season which ranks him No. 1 in college football, but now his status is up in the air for Saturday night against No. 13 LSU after being listed as "questionable".
Harris exited the Week 6 showdown against South Carolina with an ankle injury after tallying three receptions for 81 yards.
“We don’t really get into much detail on that. He didn’t finish the first half and wasn’t close to going back in the second half," Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin said on Monday. "He certainly wouldn’t be playing today, so we have to get the other guys ready and we have to perform better than we did in the second half when we scored three points – now, we only threw one pass in the fourth quarter. That makes us move people in different spots when he’s out, so we’re preparing to do that and preparing to play without him.”
It's clear the LSU secondary has been a thorn in the defense's side this season with the Rebels looking to exploit the area in Week 7.
For Lane Kiffin's group, he understands the challenge that lies ahead and the level of game planning that must be done heading into the prime time SEC clash.
“It’s a big week for us preparing to play a talented and well coached team in a challenging place to play,” Kiffin said. “Our guys are excited for the challenge coming off of last week’s road game. We got a lot of work to do and a lot of things to improve on, especially offensively. Felt good about two of the three phases on Saturday and our goal is to play a complete game this week.”
