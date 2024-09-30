LSU Country

LSU Tigers vs. Ole Miss Rebels: The Early Betting Lines for LSU Football

No. 13 LSU returns to Death Valley in Week 7, Top 25 matchup against the Ole Miss Rebels on the horizon.

Zack Nagy

Sep 28, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (13) talks to head coach Brian Kelly during warmups before a game against the South Alabama Jaguars at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (13) talks to head coach Brian Kelly during warmups before a game against the South Alabama Jaguars at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

LSU’s homecoming contest against Ole Miss in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 12 will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. and will be televised on ABC, the Southeastern Conference announced on Monday.

The Ole Miss game will also serve as LSU’s celebration of 100 years of Tiger Stadium with over 125 former players returning to Death Valley for the contest.

LSU is coming off a 42-10 win over South Alabama and has the first of its two open dates this week. Ole Miss dropped a 20-17 decision to Kentucky on Saturday and stands at 4-1 overall. The Rebels travel to face South Carolina on Saturday.

The Tigers, winners of four straight, are 4-1 overall and ranked No. 12 in the Coaches Poll and No. 13 in the AP Top 25. Ole Miss is No. 11 in the Coaches Poll and No. 12 in the AP Top 25.

The Ole Miss game will serve as the only home game for the Tigers in October as LSU travels to face Arkansas on Oct. 19 followed Texas A&M in College Station on Oct. 26 to close out the month.

Oct. 12 SEC Football Schedule

11 a.m. CT – South Carolina at Alabama, ABC
11 a.m. CT – Missouri at UMass, ESPN2
2:30 p.m. CT – Oklahoma vs. Texas (in Arlington, Texas), ABC
3:15 p.m. CT – Mississippi State at Georgia, SEC Network
6 p.m. CT – Florida at Tennessee, ESPN
6:30 p.m. CT – Ole Miss at LSU, ABC
6:45 p.m. CT – Vanderbilt at Kentucky, SEC Network

The Game Information: LSU Tigers vs. Ole Miss Rebels

Date: Saturday, October 12, 2024
Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
TV Channel: ABC
City: Baton Rouge, La.
Venue: Tiger Stadium

The Early Betting Lines: No.13 LSU vs. No. 12 Ole Miss

Spread:
- LSU: (+3.5)
- Ole Miss: (-3.5)

MoneyLine:
LSU: (+136)
Ole Miss: (-164)

Over/Under: 66.5

More LSU News:

LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America

What's Next for LSU Without Harold Perkins?

Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season

Join the Community:

Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.

Published
Zack Nagy
ZACK NAGY

Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LSU Country, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Tiger Football, Basketball, Baseball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving LSU athletics. 

Home/Football