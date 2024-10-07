LSU Tigers vs. Ole Miss Rebels: The Week 7 Injury Report
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will return to Death Valley on Saturday night for an SEC matchup against Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss Rebels.
No. 9 Ole Miss is fresh off of a convincing victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks with Kelly and Co. preparing for a tremendous challenge in Week 7.
For No. 13 LSU, the Bayou Bengals received an opportunity to rest up and get healthy after their first open date last week after taking down South Alabama in Week 5.
It's no secret the Tigers are battling the injury bug with a trio of players already ruled out for the season due to injury, but the bye week presented a chance for guys battling lingering injuries to get extended recovery time.
Now, head coach Brian Kelly has presented his first Injury Report of the week.
The Injury Report: Week 7 Edition
RB Caden Durham: Foot
LSU running back Caden Durham has quickly emerged as a critical piece to the Tigers' offensive attack After bursting on the scene in Week 3 at South Carolina, he carried his momentum into Weeks 4 and 5.
In LSU's contest against South Alabama, it was Durham who handled business after ending the first half with 217 all-purpose yards (128 rushing yards and 89 receiving yards) and two touchdowns before heading to the sideline before the second quarter ended.
Durham suffered a foot injury and missed the remainder of the game.
“He’s doing great. 100 percent,” Kelly said last Tuesday. “He’s doing chin-ups right now.”
Following Saturday's contest against South Alabama, Kelly stated the program didn't believe this would be a long-term injury.
"We don't see it as anything that is going to be a major injury," LSU head coach Brian Kelly said following Saturday's game.
On Monday, Kelly detailed that Durham will practice this week and is a go.
WR Chris Hilton: Ankle
LSU wide receiver Chris Hilton was expected to make his season debut against the UCLA Bruins, but didn't see the field in Week 4.
After suffering an ankle injury in August, Hilton has been sidelined, but continues trending in the right direction. He warmed up and went through pregame prior to the UCLA game for the first time all season.
He'll continue practicing this week with the intentions to play in the SEC battle against Ole Miss.
"We’re bringing him back from a long layoff, so we’ll see what he looks like when he gets out there on Saturday,” Kelly said prior to Week 5.
LSU has rolled with a receiver rotation of Kyren Lacy, Kyle Parker, CJ Daniels, Aaron Anderson and Zavion Thomas so far this season.
Once Hilton gets back in the mix, it will provide LSU signal-caller Garrett Nussmeier with another receiver that can unlock the vertical passing game on offense.
WR CJ Daniels: Knee
LSU wide receiver CJ Daniels re-aggravated a knee injury he suffered in the past, according to Kelly, and utilized the open date to rehab in order to build it back up.
The program has received "good reports" and the belief is that this will not be an injury that keeps him out for the foreseeable future.
“He aggravated a knee injury, but we got good reports on it,” Kelly said last week. “CJ is concerned because he had an ACL injury before, but it was not an ACL injury this time. Those are things, at first you’re concerned, but it turned out to be the best case scenario for us.”
On Monday, Kelly stated that Daniels will practice this week and get back on track.
CB Zy Alexander: Concussion
LSU cornerback Zy Alexander suffered a concussion in Week 4 against the UCLA Bruins after exiting in the first half.
Now, he's active heading into Week 7 against Ole Miss after clearing concussion protocols and returning to the practice field.
The veteran defensive back has battled the injury bug this season with a few nagging injuries, but all signs point to Alexander suiting up on Saturday.
