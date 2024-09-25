LSU Tigers vs. South Alabama: Three Jaguars to Know in Week 5 Matchup
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are inching closer to their Week 5 showdown against the fiery South Alabama Jaguars in Death Valley.
Kelly and Co. are eyeing their fourth straight victory before the meat of the SEC schedule ramps up over the next few weeks.
For South Alabama, the program has proven they can put points on the board in a hurry and are currently averaging over 45 points per game.
Who must the Bayou Bengals keep tabs on this Saturday?
Three Players to Know: LSU Tigers vs. South Alabama Jaguars
Gio Lopez: Quarterback
South Alabama quarterback Gio Lopez has become one of the top dual-threat players in the Sun Belt as he continues carving defenses up routinely. The true freshman signal-caller is already up to 843 yards through the air with another 171 yards on the ground.
He's notorious for extending plays with his legs, which has put significant points on the board for the Jaguars. Lopez is up to nine passing touchdowns and two rushing on the year through four games.
The top target in his arsenal is Jamaal Pritchett. The veteran wide receiver is a bit undersized at 5-foot-8, 175 pounds, but makes up for it with his speed and athleticism after the catch.
Pritchett is up to 26 receptions for 355 yards and four touchdowns on the season. He leads all Jaguars wideouts in each statistical category.
Look for the LSU linebackers to be put to the test with Lopez extending plays with his feet on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium. He's lethal with the ball in his hands and the Bayou Bengals must have the second-level putting an emphasis on his dual-threat abilities.
Fluff Bothwell: Running Back
South Alabama lead back Fluff Bothwell has become a notable name in the Sun Belt Conference over the first few weeks as he continues impressing for the Jaguars. The true freshman is already up to 359 yards rushing on 37 carries with six touchdowns through four games.
The main number to know for Bothwell: 9.7. He's averaging a whopping 9.7 yards per carry for South Alabama this season and has become the focal point for the program on offense.
But it'll be a one-two punch of running backs for the Jaguars on Saturday with Bothwell joined by Kentrel Bullock in the backfield. On just 30 carries, Bullock is up to 203 yards rushing with three scores of his own.
There's significant push with the South Alabama offensive line with Bullock averaging 6.3 yards per touch as well.
On Saturday, the LSU defensive line must rise to the occasion against an offense that likes to run the football more than 50% of the time with a pair of running backs ready to make noise.
Blaine Myrick: Linebacker
South Alabama linebacker Blaine Myrick has been the heartbeat of the Jaguars' defense through the first few weeks of the season. He's already up to a team-high 34 total tackles with a pair of pass deflections and a forced fumble.
Myrick holds down the second level for the Jaguars and will be a focal point for LSU's offensive game plan on Saturday. He fills the gap well and has the chance to slow down a Tigers rushing attack that is hoping to get on point this weekend.
In the secondary, it's cornerback Jordan Scruggs who's been the most productive defensive back for South Alabama. He's up to 21 tackles with an interception added to his stat line as well.
Look for the LSU offense to have its way against an inferior opponent, but the Jaguars will certainly utilize their key pieces on defense to make it a challenge.
