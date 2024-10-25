LSU Tigers vs. Texas A&M Aggies: Start Time, TV Channel and Game Information
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier and the No. 8 ranked Tigers will head to College Station for a Week 9 SEC contest against No. 14 Texas A&M in a battle for the top spot in the conference.
Nussmeier and Co. continue emerging as one of the top offenses in America with weapons Kyren Lacy and Aaron Anderson handling business in the wide receiver room.
Along with the passing attack clicking on all cylinders, the Bayou Bengals have received significant production from true freshman running back Caden Durham this fall.
Despite battling a foot injury and hovering around the "80-85%" range from a health perspective, the first-year Tiger has unlocked an LSU rushing attack that has opened up offensive coordinator Joe Sloan's playbook.
“We want to be equally efficient,” Kelly said on Monday about diversifying the playbook. “Whether it’s running or throwing as an offense, and then from a defensive standpoint, if you’re one-dimensional — in other words if you can’t stop the run, but you’re great against the pass — you really can never be consistent in anything.
“Trying to find that consistency is really about balance and being good in both phases of running the ball, throwing the ball, stopping the run, being efficient in terms of pass defense. Those are areas that we’ve worked hard. So winning for me is about how you can get to a level of consistency at all phases. And we’re getting better at that. We had some glaring weaknesses in one of those phases or another and we’re shoring those up as we go through this season.”
Now, LSU will hop on a flight to College Station on Friday in preparation for Saturday night's showdown against Texas A&M.
The Game Information:
No. 8 LSU Tigers at No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 26
- Venue: Kyle Field
- TV Channel: ABC Network
The SEC Standings Through Week 8:
- Texas A&M Aggies (6-1, 4-0)
- LSU Tigers (6-1, 3-0)
- Georgia Bulldogs (6-1, 4-1)
- Tennessee Volunteers (6-1, 3-1)
- Missouri Tigers (6-1, 2-1)
- Texas Longhorns (6-1, 2-1)
- Vanderbilt Commodores (5-2, 2-1)
- Alabama Crimson Tide (5-2, 2-2)
- Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3, 2-2)
- Florida Gators (3-2, 1-1)
- South Carolina Gamecocks (4-3, 2-3)
- Ole Miss Rebels (5-2, 1-2)
- Oklahoma Sooners (4-3, 1-3)
- Kentucky Wildcats (3-4, 1-4)
- Auburn Tigers (2-5, 0-4)
- Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-6, 0-4)
What do the Analysts Predict Will Happen?
ESPN Analyst Greg McElroy's Pick:
“I really like A&M, and I really like LSU. I can see both sides,” McElroy said. “I am taking the Tigers. I think they go to College Station. Garrett Nussmeier and the passing attack continues to be outstanding. I think he will be smart with the football, and at this point, I just don’t know what I am going to get with the A&M passing attack, and that will allow LSU to really go all out against the run.”
ESPN's Rece Davis:
“I really like LSU in that game,” said Davis. “I just don’t know because of some of the concerns that you brought up with Conner Weigman. I’m not sure I believe they can score enough and often enough, especially with LSU’s defensive improvement and some of the havoc that they’re causing under Blake Baker,” Davis said.
“I really like LSU to go into Kyle Field and win the game on Saturday night.”
Analyst Joel Klatt:
“I was shocked that A&M was favored in this game, I think LSU is going to win the game,” Klatt revealed. “They have a quarterback I trust more than the opposition, so even on the road, a guy that I believe has showed up in big moments in (Garrett) Nussmeier, I think he wins the game. Now, I don’t think they’re going to blow them out, but 27-24 LSU? You bet.”
The Week 9 SEC Slate
Oklahoma Sooners at No. 18 Ole Miss Rebels
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 26
- Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN Networks
Arkansas Razorbacks at Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Time: 12:45 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 26
- Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field
- TV Channel: SEC Network
No. 1 Texas Longhorns at Vanderbilt Commodores
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 26
- Venue: FirstBank Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN Networks
No. 19 Missouri Tigers at No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 26
- Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN Networks
Auburn Tigers at Kentucky Wildcats
- Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 26
- Venue: Kroger Field
- TV Channel: SEC Network
