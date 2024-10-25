LSU Tigers vs. Texas A&M Aggies: The Uniform Combinations for Week 9
No. 8 LSU (6-1, 3-0) will hit the road to College Station for a Week 9 SEC clash against the Texas A&M Aggies with significant postseason implications on the line.
For Brian Kelly and the Tigers, they're clicking on all cylinders heading into the matchup this weekend after back-to-back SEC wins over Ole Miss and Arkansas.
The program is finding "complementary football" with production on both sides of the ball.
Kelly gave credit to LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker for the work he's done to build up the Tigers' defense through seven games with the unit trending in the right direction.
"Clearly, there's a connection there through belief, trust and the ability to build relationships with the players that fosters that," Kelly said. "Relationships require time and Blake puts in the time with them. He's around the building all the time, during the summer he's around here. He takes to build the relationships with the players. "You can't just show up on Saturday and go 'hey I'd like you to do these things for me.' It's the time he puts in and because of that he's built really good relationships and he's doing it on trust."
A look into the game information, SEC standings, uniform combinations and SEC slate for Week 9:
No. 8 LSU Tigers at No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 26
- Venue: Kyle Field
- TV Channel: ABC Network
The SEC Standings Through Week 8:
- Texas A&M Aggies (6-1, 4-0)
- LSU Tigers (6-1, 3-0)
- Georgia Bulldogs (6-1, 4-1)
- Tennessee Volunteers (6-1, 3-1)
- Missouri Tigers (6-1, 2-1)
- Texas Longhorns (6-1, 2-1)
- Vanderbilt Commodores (5-2, 2-1)
- Alabama Crimson Tide (5-2, 2-2)
- Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3, 2-2)
- Florida Gators (3-2, 1-1)
- South Carolina Gamecocks (4-3, 2-3)
- Ole Miss Rebels (5-2, 1-2)
- Oklahoma Sooners (4-3, 1-3)
- Kentucky Wildcats (3-4, 1-4)
- Auburn Tigers (2-5, 0-4)
- Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-6, 0-4)
The Uniform Combinations:
LSU will roll out the "All White" uniform combination once again. After wearing the alternate uniform in Week 8 at Arkansas, the program will suit up in them once again in College Station on Saturday night.
Texas A&M will debut their "All Black" uniforms on Saturday night; giving the Week 9 SEC showdown a different look from both programs in the Lone Star State.
The Ticket Prices: LSU vs. Texas A&M
Cheapest Ticket Price: $240.00
Most Expensive Ticket Price: $4,301.00
(Both ticket price numbers are according to On3 Sports.)
What are the Analysts Saying?
ESPN Analyst Greg McElroy's Pick:
“I really like A&M, and I really like LSU. I can see both sides,” McElroy said. “I am taking the Tigers. I think they go to College Station. Garrett Nussmeier and the passing attack continues to be outstanding. I think he will be smart with the football, and at this point, I just don’t know what I am going to get with the A&M passing attack, and that will allow LSU to really go all out against the run.”
ESPN's Rece Davis:
“I really like LSU in that game,” said Davis. “I just don’t know because of some of the concerns that you brought up with Conner Weigman. I’m not sure I believe they can score enough and often enough, especially with LSU’s defensive improvement and some of the havoc that they’re causing under Blake Baker,” Davis said.
“I really like LSU to go into Kyle Field and win the game on Saturday night.”
Analyst Joel Klatt:
“I was shocked that A&M was favored in this game, I think LSU is going to win the game,” Klatt revealed. “They have a quarterback I trust more than the opposition, so even on the road, a guy that I believe has showed up in big moments in (Garrett) Nussmeier, I think he wins the game. Now, I don’t think they’re going to blow them out, but 27-24 LSU? You bet.”
