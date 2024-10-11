LSU Tigers Wide Receiver Kyle Parker Set to Miss Remainder of 2024 Season
LSU wide receiver Kyle Parker will miss the remainder of the 2024 season after suffering a torn tricep tendon, Tigers head coach Brian Kelly revealed on his radio show on Thursday.
The redshirt-freshman out of Texas emerged as a player ready to breakout in 2024, but an injury riddled season has limited his opportunities.
Parker suffered a UCL injury in his elbow in LSU's Week 1 loss to USC, and after taking on an expanded role once healthy again, he'll now return to the sideline.
“I tried bracing myself as I was falling down and I ended up hurting my arm,” Parker said of his elbow injury in September. “I tried staying in the game, but it just got worse. Stuff happens, it’s football so just have to take that time to try to get back healthy and get back on the field.
"Since I wasn’t playing, I had to emphasize taking the mental reps and making sure I’m staying on top of the plays and everything because if I didn’t do that, I would be lost in the offense and I wouldn’t be ready to go. I just had to make the best out of every day I had when I was hurt.”
The Lone Star State native adds to the flurry of injuries the Bayou Bengals are dealing with this year after becoming the fourth player to suffer a season-ending injury.
LSU has already lost veteran running back John Emery and Harold Perkins to torn ACLs while Jacobian Guillory is lost for the year with a torn Achilles.
Now, Parker adds to the list as another impactful player set to hang up his cleats for the remainder of the 2024 season.
Kelly and Co. will fall back on a talented receiving corps for the remainder of the season, but one that is certainly banged up.
Veteran wide receiver Chris Hilton Jr. is yet to make his season debut after battling an ankle injury since Fall Camp along with Liberty transfer CJ Daniels dealing with a reaggravated knee injury.
LSU signal-caller Garrett Nussmeier has relied on Kyren Lacy, Aaron Anderson, Mason Taylor and Zavion Thomas to carry significant weight in the passing game with numerous injuries occurring this season.
Now, LSU will be without a player who had the intangibles to carry significant weight in the passing game if called upon with Parker out for the year.
