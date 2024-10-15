LSU vs. Arkansas Injury Update: The Latest on Razorbacks Quarterback Taylen Green
Arkansas Razorbacks signal-caller Taylen Green's status for Saturday night against No. 8 LSU remains up in the air after suffering a knee injury in his last outing against Tennessee.
Green suffered the injury late in the contest against the Volunteers, and now after hitting the recovery table for a week during the open date, he's trending in the right direction.
Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman provided an update on Green's status during his Monday press conference with the Razorbacks trying to get healthy last week.
“Yeah, last week was probably that way for everybody on the team,” Pittman said. “We were trying to get healthy but yet get some physicality as well on Thursday.”
Green has had a solid first half of his first season in Fayetteville this season. He's 107-for-189 (56.6%) on pass attempts for 1,502 yards, which ranks him with the fourth-most in the conference. Green also has five touchdowns and interceptions apiece.
The dual-threat ability is what has made him such a challenging quarterback to defend with Green already rushing for 326 yards and four more scores on the ground.
Pittman detailed that Green has "practiced each day," with hopes that the 6-foot-6, 230-pounder starts against LSU.
"We're hopeful that he'll be ready to go," he said. "So, I feel like he will, but we'll have to wait and see a little bit more. I'll probably know a little bit more about Wednesday. Tuesday or Wednesday. But we're hoping that he's ready to play and we think he'll be able to."
For the Tigers, head coach Brian Kelly detailed the statuses of wide receivers Chris Hilton and CJ Daniels during his Monday presser.
Daniels missed his first game of the season on Saturday against Ole Miss while Hilton missed his sixth game of the year. He is yet to make his 2024 debut.
Now, moving forward, Daniels is trending in the right direction and has a "good chancee of playing" against Arkansas, according to Kelly.
For Hilton, he remains day-to-day heading into Arkansas week.
No. 8 LSU returns to action on Saturday night in Fayetteville with a date against the Arkansas Razorbacks kicking off at 6 p.m. CT.
