LSU vs. Kentucky Live In-Game Updates

The LSU Tigers will face the Kentucky Wildcats for a Week 6 matchup on the road this Saturday, to kick off the first conference opponent of the SEC stretch that the rest of the season will hold.

Kentucky has had an impressive early season, with upsets of both Texas A&M and South Carolina on the road, coming into the Week 6 matchup with serious momentum. The Wildcats' only loss of the season came a Week 2 matchup at home against Alabama.

LSU also enters the matchup 4-1, with one loss to Ole Miss on the road. Against Kentucky, the Tigers are hopeful to even out their away game record.

Both LSU head coach Lane Kiffin and Kentucky head coach are in their first year of coaching at new programs, with Stein debuting his SEC coaching career this season.

With early momentum this year, both coaches head into the matchup with major expectations to be able to dominate on both sides and minimize losses in the mid-season.

LSU's defense will be a major challenge for the Wildcats to get by, holding opponents to 12.5 points per game, limiting both the rushing game and the ability to take down quarterbacks.

Kentucky's offense has been able to have major scoring production against SEC defenses this year, with a program history comeback during the 35-34 overtime win against the Gamecocks.

The talent and momentum from both programs will make for an exciting Week 6 matchup in Lexington on Saturday.

Oct 3, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) during warm ups before the game against McNeese Cowboys at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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