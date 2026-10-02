LSU vs. McNeese State Prediction and Keys to the Game

The LSU Tigers, after facing back-to-back weeks of SEC competition, get to remain home for the weekend and take on the McNeese State Cowboys for the final non-conference game of the season.

While on paper it looks like a relatively easy matchup, as the Cowboys are part of the FCS, there could be more to this one than meets the eye due to the lingering issues the Tigers will be dealing with.

With struggles earlier in the year in a non-conference game, will history repeat, or will the Tigers cruise to an easy win for their fourth one of the season?

Keys to the Game

LSU Tigers quarterback Landen Clark (11) runs the ball for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Obviously, one of the big things to watch heading into the week five matchup for the Tigers will be the availability of quarterback Sam Leavitt. He was hobbled by a lower-body injury in the win over the Texas A&M Aggies, which saw backup Landen Clark finish out the game once the offense took a commanding lead.

If Clark gets the start against the Cowboys, getting out to a fast start and perhaps leaning on the rushing attack, which is still establishing itself, could be a way to ease him into the home contest.

Other injuries could also play a role, as star linebacker Whit Weeks will be absent from this contest, with the timetable for his return still to be decided. That will leave TJ Dottery, the Ole Miss transfer who came over with head coach Lane Kiffin, to pick up the slack.

With the offense still figuring out the tight end position in the absence of Trey'Dez Green, understanding who will step up in that role and potentially forcing a connection in this game could be wise for the rest of the season, as long as it isn't a detriment in the matchup as well.

Prediction

Truthfully, the Tigers, even with the laundry list of injuries, are just way too talented for the Cowboys, who have shown struggles on both sides of the ball. Devin Lippold, the starting quarterback for the Cowboys, has a season completion percentage of 57.1 percent, and now he faces the Tigers' defense, which has been sharp all season.

The defensive front for LSU should once again dominate, and Clark had a great game in the second half against the Aggies, so they should be able to cruise to another victory in this one.

LSU 48, McNeese State 6

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